Organisers have expanded the programme of the Pride event, which is the town’s annual LGBT festival, aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time.

When and where is the Blackpool Summer Pride taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on Saturday June 10.

Kast year's colour Pride parade in Blackpool

It will begin with the colourful parade, a much anticipated aspect of the event.

The parade begins at 10.3am from outside the Sandcastle water park and will then makes its way up to Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the festival will continue from 11.30am to 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s happening at the 2023 event?

The event will get an early lift-off with the Blackpool Pride Launch Party – a grand ball taking place at Viva on Thursday June 8.

The drinks reception is at 7pm followed by a three course meal and show which stars the cast of Viva, Passmore, Blackpools own Nathan Parker, a tribbute to steps, Diva and a whole host of other entertainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Saturday (June 10) organisers are hoping as many people as possible will participate in the grand parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s festival will include performances from local talent Johnny Wright, Victoria White, Fran Collins, Tribute artists Tina Turner, Little Mix and International Artists, Nickie French, Russell Small and Katherine Ellis The Freemasons. Athony Cotton from Coronation Street and Kelly Wilde.

The event is family friendly and tickets are free for under 11's, £3 for 11-17 and £12:50 for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there will also be a Pride Classical concert for those who enjoy classical music.

And Pride Blackpool are also hosting a competition that will be judged on Monday June 5 in the lead up to the festival, in which businesses are being asked to decorate their shops, windows, frontage to fit with this year's pride theme which is Bright, Bold and Beautiful.

What they say

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Cheston, chair of Pride Blackpool, said: “All our volunteers are dedicated to making this Blackpool Summer Pride event the best and most inclusive it can be, for the whole community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been working hard with local businesses an schools and we want to make Sumer Pride a real family event.”