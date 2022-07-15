Blackpool Zoo elephants go swimming and lemurs given frozen fruits to cool off during heatwave

As temperatures soar towards record levels, Blackpool Zoo keepers are turning to some unusual methods to keep their animals comfortable.

By Wes Holmes
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Sprats on ice are the latest delicacy to be added to the sea lions’ diet, while ring-tailed lemurs have been given frozen fruits instead of their usual slices of apples and oranges.

Meanwhile, the zoo’s herd of six Asian elephants – Kate, Tara, Minbu, Noorjahan, Esha, and Emmett – have been cooling off in the outdoor swimming pool at Project Elephant.

The ring-tailed lemurs share a treat

A Blackpool Zoo spokesman said: “Efforts will be doubled in the coming days as things heat up in Britain’s favourite seaside resort, with animals across the zoo being looked after by a dedicated team of keepers, who will be keeping their cool with plenty of water and the occasional ice cream.”