Sprats on ice are the latest delicacy to be added to the sea lions’ diet, while ring-tailed lemurs have been given frozen fruits instead of their usual slices of apples and oranges.

Meanwhile, the zoo’s herd of six Asian elephants – Kate, Tara, Minbu, Noorjahan, Esha, and Emmett – have been cooling off in the outdoor swimming pool at Project Elephant.

The ring-tailed lemurs share a treat