Sprats on ice are the latest delicacy to be added to the sea lions’ diet, while ring-tailed lemurs have been given frozen fruits instead of their usual slices of apples and oranges.
Meanwhile, the zoo’s herd of six Asian elephants – Kate, Tara, Minbu, Noorjahan, Esha, and Emmett – have been cooling off in the outdoor swimming pool at Project Elephant.
A Blackpool Zoo spokesman said: “Efforts will be doubled in the coming days as things heat up in Britain’s favourite seaside resort, with animals across the zoo being looked after by a dedicated team of keepers, who will be keeping their cool with plenty of water and the occasional ice cream.”