News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Blackpool youngster Penelope Rae Dale qualifies for Horse of the Year Show - and she's only three

Little Penelope Rae Dale could be a future Olympian after her remarkable skills saw her qualifying for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show – at the age of just three.
By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The tiny tot, who still isn’t old enough to attend primary school, booked her place in the finals after winning her class in the Royal Cheshire agricultural show in Knutsford last week.

Penelope is now the UK’s youngest rider to have qualified for Horse of the Year Show, which is the top equestrian event of its kind in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Riding her beloved pony, Hisley Caliph (known affectionately as Sven), Penelope was competing against riders twice her age in the Mini Mountain and Moorland Championship, a qualifier for the big show..

Little Penelope Rae Dale, aged three, with her beloved pony Sven and her proud mum LeighLittle Penelope Rae Dale, aged three, with her beloved pony Sven and her proud mum Leigh
Little Penelope Rae Dale, aged three, with her beloved pony Sven and her proud mum Leigh
Most Popular

Her rivals in the event were riders aged seven or eight, but Penelope was adjudged to have shown exceptional poise and riding abilities in a hugely competitive field.

Read More
Blackpool Pleasure Beach officially better than Alton Towers and Walt Disney Stu...

Proud mum Leigh, 33, who lives off Newton Drive, Blackpool, said: “Penelope is a natural, she absolutely loves riding her pony and she just sits up straight and off she goes.

“She wasn’t nervous going into the competition.

Penelope Rae Dale, aged threePenelope Rae Dale, aged three
Penelope Rae Dale, aged three

"It’s probably in her blood, because my side of the family have always been involved in horses.

Hide Ad

"I used to ride when I was younger and my own mum, Michelle, is Sven’s main groom.

Hide Ad

"My dad makes horse boxes too, so in one way or other we’re all involved.

"The Horse of the Year Show is a massive event, like the World Cup finals of the horse riding world, so we really are proud.”

Leigh, a nursing sister at Trinity Hospice, added: “I think she has the ability to go on and work with horses as a career – but she’s also very caring and nursey so she might end up becoming a nurse like me!”

Hide Ad

Could the youngster, who attends the nursery at AKS Lytham Independent School, even be a future Olympian?

Leigh said: “At the Olympics it’s more show jumping and dressage, but you never know!

Hide Ad

"We’ll take things one step at a time – the main thing is that she enjoys it and loves what she is doing.”

Next stop, it’ Horse of the Year Show at the Birmingham NEC in October.

Related topics:LeighBlackpool