Blackpool wrestler issues challenge to celebrity kick boxer KSI following 'offensive remarks'

You Tuber KSI has since apologised for the racial slur used in a now-deleted video clip with his group The Sidemen, but Shak feels a wrestling v kick boxing bout between the pair, with the proceeds going to charities in aid of the victims of recent floods in Pakistan, would be the ideal way to make amends.

The challenge follows those made recently by Shak to boxers Tommy Fury, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, so far all without reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also made an earlier unanswered challenge to Bolton boxer Amir Khan, who is now banned from boxing for two years after the presence of a prohibited substance showed up in an anti-doping test.

Shak Khan has issued the challenge to KSI for a bout in aid of the Pakistan Floods Crisis.

Shak, who is of Pakistani origin, said: “After reading the disgusting slurs that celebrity Kick Boxer KSI has made about Pakistanis , it shows how these so called celebrities have lost touch with the real world .

“Himself being coloured , he should know what it feels like to be discriminated against and to be called derogatory names solely for your faith , culture or skin colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the younger generation in particular will look at his behaviour and think that it’s okay to subject others to racism and this needs to be stopped.

Celebrity kick boxer, You Tuber and rapper KSI has since apologised for his remarks.

“Having endured racism in my early career when I turned professional at 16 , I was often given abuse due to my ethnic background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of Blackpool have been good to me and having lived here for more than 35 years , the racism has been few and far between, generally coming from out of towners.

“A lot of these so called celebrities have lost touch with themselves thinking they can say and do as they please and I have had enough of these fighters abusing others .

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am challenging KSI to fight me in a Wrestler Vs Kick Boxer match with all revenue being donated to the Pakistani Floods Crisis.

“He needs to redeem himself and he needs to find out the hard way how strong and powerful the Champion of Pakistan is !

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have reached out to him via his social media platforms, but I can say at this point he will not want to fight me because he knows he don’t want to meet my alter ego The Beast From The East.”

Shak is proud to be the only Pakistani professional wrestler from a prizefighter background In the world.

The 49-year-old, who is also known in wrestling circles as the Kashmir Kid, discovered his love for the sport at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Public Wrestling Challenge shows and still holds the title of professional wrestling champion for the Middle East, Kashmir, and Pakistan despite retiring in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the clip which Shak found offensive, KSI created a four-letter derogatory word for people of South Asian origin during a Countdown game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper used a boxing preview event on Wednesday to apologise for causing "hurt and disappointment"., adding he is "deeply sorry for any pain or suffering" he caused.