Blackpool town house in Wades Court has three bedrooms, new kitchen, chain free and bargain price
This is a great buy and is ready to move into because there’s no chain.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
It has three generously sized bedrooms and has a newly fitted kitchen and is within easy reach of the town centre. It has a decent sized back garden, private but in need of a little TLC but it’s a great asking price at £155,000. It’s on the market for £155,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
