Blackpool town house in Wades Court has three bedrooms, new kitchen, chain free and bargain price

This is a great buy and is ready to move into because there’s no chain.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST

It has three generously sized bedrooms and has a newly fitted kitchen and is within easy reach of the town centre. It has a decent sized back garden, private but in need of a little TLC but it’s a great asking price at £155,000. It’s on the market for £155,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

1. Wades Court, Blackpool

2. Wades Court, Blackpool

3. Wades Court, Blackpool

4. Wades Court, Blackpool

5. Wades Court, Blackpool

6. Wades Court, Blackpool

