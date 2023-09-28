Businesses in Blackpool town centre fear burglaries and attempted break-ins are getting out of hand after a spate of incidents in a matter of weeks.

And some business people have voiced concerns that the police do not seem to be taking the incidents seriously enough.

Three separate establishments – including Abingdon Street Food Market – captured suspects on CCTV and had footage available for the police.

They all said they had still received no response back.

Smaller independent businesses say the cost of fixing the damage eats into any profits they make, with margins already tight to begin with, and say it comes at a time when the new enterprises are trying to bring something extra to the resort’s town centre.

Incidents include raids at vegetarian cafe Upside Down on Edward Street (Monday September 26), Abingdon Street Food Market, (Friday September 23) and Cask and Tap micro pub on Topping Street (September 16), while Mulberry Community Project and Amplifon Hearing Centre, both on Clifton Street, were raided twice each in August.

What businesses said

Abingdon Street Market was hit by an attempted burglary.

At Abingdon Street Food Market, manager Joe Walmsley said CCTV footage captured the raider actually in the act.

He said: “On the Friday at around 2am, we had a gentleman on his own, trying to get in here with a crowbar.

"He didn’t get in but he did cause damage.

"Unfortunately we have heard nothing from them since.

"I feel the police could do more – firstly by responding and then possibly by having a presence out there.

"It is a real concern – especially for smaller businesses.”

At the Upside Down, co-owner Rob Gomm said he raised concerns with police over the spate of burglaries – only to discover the following morning that his business had been targeted again.

"This is a crime wave costing independent businesses like ourselves thousands of pounds.“It does not feel like a police priority at all at the moment.

"These incidents are so brazen I am confidence the police could catch them if they mounted patrols.”

Mulberry Community Project is a small, independent non-commissioned supported housing project which provides abstinent based housing support for those in recovery.

The charity was broken into twice in August and support worker Laura Howard said: “On the first occasion we had CSI here because the person who broke in left blood and fingerprints – but we heard nothing back.

"On the second occasion we managed to get CCTV images and we emailed them to the police – but again heard nothing.

"We are a small charity and those two raids cost us £2,000 which we should have been spending on our work to help vulnerable people in Blackpool.”

What the police say