Six people arrested and closure order put in place in Fleetwood during crackdown on organised crime
Police carried out a series of warrants across Fleetwood last week (September 18 – September 22) as part of Operation Warrior.
Six people were arrested and one was charged over the course of four days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday).
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was later released pending further enquiries.
A 42-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The 42-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons in a private dwelling.
They were released pending further enquiries.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
On Friday (September 22), Wesley Austin, 30, of Lindel Road Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and acquiring/ using/ possessing criminal property.
He was remanded in custody.
Chief Insp David Hannan, of West Division, said: “It is really important that we are tackling serious and organised crime across the West of the county.
“These warrants in Fleetwood show our dedication to disrupting alleged drug supply and keeping the residents of Fleetwood safe.
“If you have any concerns about your area, contact us on 101 or use our online portal.”
What is Operation Warrior?
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to Andrew Snowden’s – Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire – priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
It targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
Mr Snowden said: “It’s important that we send a clear message to criminals that police are coming to get you, and this is another great example of the work officers do, every single day, to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs and put them behind bars.”