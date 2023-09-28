News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Six people arrested and closure order put in place in Fleetwood during crackdown on organised crime

Six people were arrested following a number of warrants in Fleetwood during a crackdown on organised crime
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police carried out a series of warrants across Fleetwood last week (September 18 – September 22) as part of Operation Warrior.

Six people were arrested and one was charged over the course of four days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was later released pending further enquiries.

Most Popular
Six people were arrested and one was charged following a number of warrants in FleetwoodSix people were arrested and one was charged following a number of warrants in Fleetwood
Six people were arrested and one was charged following a number of warrants in Fleetwood

A 42-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 42-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons in a private dwelling.

They were released pending further enquiries.

Read More
Video shows car engulfed in flames as police investigate suspected arson attack

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Hide Ad

On Friday (September 22), Wesley Austin, 30, of Lindel Road Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and acquiring/ using/ possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody.

Hide Ad

Chief Insp David Hannan, of West Division, said: “It is really important that we are tackling serious and organised crime across the West of the county.

“These warrants in Fleetwood show our dedication to disrupting alleged drug supply and keeping the residents of Fleetwood safe.

“If you have any concerns about your area, contact us on 101 or use our online portal.”

What is Operation Warrior?

Hide Ad

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to Andrew Snowden’s – Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire – priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Hide Ad

Mr Snowden said: “It’s important that we send a clear message to criminals that police are coming to get you, and this is another great example of the work officers do, every single day, to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs and put them behind bars.”