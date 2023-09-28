Video shows car engulfed in flames in Blackpool as police investigate suspected arson attack
A car fire in Blackpool is being treated as arson by police.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue at around 12.15am on Wednesday (September 27).
Footage from the scene shows the vehicle was well alight when firefighters from South Shore arrived.
The crew used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.
Lancashire Police were also called to the incident to help investigate the cause of the fire.
The force confirmed they were “investigating an offence of arson” when approached by the Blackpool Gazette.
Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.