News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Video shows car engulfed in flames in Blackpool as police investigate suspected arson attack

A car fire in Blackpool is being treated as arson by police.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue at around 12.15am on Wednesday (September 27).

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle was well alight when firefighters from South Shore arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crew used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

Most Popular
Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Ryan Wilson)Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Ryan Wilson)
Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Ryan Wilson)
Read More
Blackpool teenager admits headbutting Lancashire Police officer

Lancashire Police were also called to the incident to help investigate the cause of the fire.

The force confirmed they were “investigating an offence of arson” when approached by the Blackpool Gazette.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.