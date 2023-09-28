A car fire in Blackpool is being treated as arson by police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue at around 12.15am on Wednesday (September 27).

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle was well alight when firefighters from South Shore arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

Emergency services were called to reports a car was on fire in Mayor Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Ryan Wilson)

Lancashire Police were also called to the incident to help investigate the cause of the fire.

The force confirmed they were “investigating an offence of arson” when approached by the Blackpool Gazette.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.