Blackpool teenager admits headbutting Lancashire Police officer

A teenage girl has appeared in court after headbutting a police officer.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
Blackpool Magistrates heard how an enraged Imelda Smith, 18, headbutted an officer at the police station where she was taken following a domestic incident.

Smith, of Nesswood Avenue, admitted assault and using racially aggravated words when she appeared before the court on Tuesday (September 26).

Her lawyer Brett Chappell said that his client had been a cannabis user at the time of the offences in January this year and regretted lashing out at the officer while ‘venting her anger’.

Imelda Smith, 18, of Nesswood Avenue, Blackpool, admitted assaulting an officer whom she headbutted at a police station

She has since had lengthy treatment for mental health issues, added her lawyer.

She was spared prison and was handed a six month mental health treatment requirement as part of a community punishment.

She must also complete 60 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days, and pay the assaulted officer £100 compensation.