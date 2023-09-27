Blackpool teenager admits headbutting Lancashire Police officer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool Magistrates heard how an enraged Imelda Smith, 18, headbutted an officer at the police station where she was taken following a domestic incident.
Smith, of Nesswood Avenue, admitted assault and using racially aggravated words when she appeared before the court on Tuesday (September 26).
Her lawyer Brett Chappell said that his client had been a cannabis user at the time of the offences in January this year and regretted lashing out at the officer while ‘venting her anger’.
She has since had lengthy treatment for mental health issues, added her lawyer.
She was spared prison and was handed a six month mental health treatment requirement as part of a community punishment.
She must also complete 60 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days, and pay the assaulted officer £100 compensation.