The iconic Blackpool Tower is preparing to host its last ever Bongo’s Bingo this weekend.

The team at Bongo’s Bingo say they are “hyped” for the Bank Holiday weekend at Blackpool Tower.

Taking place on Friday, May 23, the night is however bitter sweet as it marks the last ever Bongo’s Bingo at the legendary venue.

If you wish to say farewell to Bongo’s Bingo at Blackpool Tower, limited tickets are still available here, costing £16 each.

Bonkers Bingo will be hosted at Blackpool Tower for the last time on Friday (photo: John Johnson)

The popular night out is not leaving the seaside resort for good though, as it instead it will be moving to Viva Blackpool from next month.

Bongo’s Bingo launches at Viva with a daytime special on Saturday June 21st and tickets for that event are available here.

Bongo’s Bingo at Viva will offer the same riotous fun, great music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs and plenty of bingo, all set in the UK’s most bonkers and energetic night out.

When the venue change was announced back in April, Jonny Bongo, co-founder and original host of Bongo’s Bingo, said: "Blackpool is one of our key locations and the crowd go wild there each and every time.

“We can’t wait to start the magic and mayhem in this new location, and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion it’s going to go off big time.

“We love bringing Bongo’s Bingo to new venues and Viva is going to be absolutely class. It’s a fantastic venue to be in and we can’t wait to get started."

Since its inception, Bongo’s Bingo has delighted participants with its eccentric and immersive approach to the traditional game of bingo.

First founded in Liverpool back in spring 2015, Bongo’s Bingo has expanded across the UK selling over 5 million tickets and taking place in over 40 UK locations as well as far-flung fun and frolics in Ibiza, New York, Dubai and Australia.

A spokesperson said: “During this time Bongo’s Bingo has proudly and lovingly reinvented the quaint pastime for a new generation. It unites people from all walks of life in a wild social extravaganza. There’s truly nowhere else like Bongo’s Bingo to be immersed in hours of pure escapism, hedonism and a gigantic dollop of nostalgia.”