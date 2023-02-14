Blackpool Tower pledges its support to residents living in food poverty as it joins forces with local food bank

From this week, the iconic attraction will become a Food Hub, supporting the charity in collecting donations before they are redistributed to families across the area.

Drop-off points will be created at the Tower prom entrance from Tuesday to Thursday each week, plus weekends.

Founded in 2012, Blackpool Food Bank is seeing massive demand during the current cost of living crisis, with a 33 per cent increase in the number of people being referred to its services.

Blackpool Tower has pledged its support to local people living in food poverty as it joins forces with Blackpool Food Bank

Items most in need are tinned vegetables, including carrots, sweetcorn and peas; cereal; long life milk; instant mash; and pasta sauce.

The Blackpool Tower first partnered with Blackpool Food Bank during the pandemic when the Tower was closed during lockdown, providing much-needed support to local people.

Neil Reid, Chairman and Founder of Blackpool Food Bank, said: “The Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Food Bank have a fabulous relationship going back to the pandemic, when the Tower kindly opened its doors as a food collection point, whilst we sought to support the communities all across Blackpool and the Fylde.

“It is wonderful, once more, in the midst of a growing time of anxiety for many to be partnering with the iconic landmark and Merlin to help support our residents and the over 80 other organisations that rely on us every week.”

Each month, the Blackpool Food Bank helps feed more than 8,000 people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, providing more than 10,000 meals every week.

And, in 2022 alone, the charity redistributed 235 tonnes of food to its partners, giving a vital lifeline to those most in need.

Bev Lucas, CEO of Blackpool Food Bank, said: “We are grateful to Blackpool Tower and Merlin Entertainments for once again supporting Blackpool Food Bank.

This support enables us to help across all the communities along the Fylde Coast who are experiencing difficulties through the cost of living crisis.”

As part of its continued support to the Blackpool Food Bank, The Blackpool Tower last year signed up to the charity’s BIG FOOD Pledge.

The scheme was set up to create a local food resilience cycle by rescuing and repurposing nutritious food that is destined to be wasted.

This, in turn, ensures communities across Blackpool and the surrounding areas have access to essential food supplies as the cost-of-living crisis escalates.

Kate Shane, Regional Director for Merlin Entertainments in Blackpool, said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Blackpool Food Bank by setting up our collection point again.

“As we all continue to be affected by the rising cost of living, it’s essential that we all rally together to support each other in any way we can and we’re committed to backing organisations like this, which are vital to so many local families.”

Using a food bank

Food banks are community organisations that can help if you can’t afford the food you need.

You’ll usually need to get a referral to a food bank before you can use it.

You can get a referral for yourself and any family members you live with.

