What will be closed?

It has been confirmed that the following will all be shut for the day:

Blackpool Tower and all three piers will be among the resort's attractions closed on the day of The Queen's funeral, while the Illuminations will be off that evening. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Blackpool Sea-Life Centre,

Madame Tussaud’s Blackpool,

Sandcastle Water Park,

Blackpool Zoo,

Central, South and North Piers,

Coral Island Entertainment Centre and Golden Mile Amusements .

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said that wasn’t scheduled to be open that day anyway so will also be closed.

What about the Illuminations?

Blackpool Illuminations, which were switched off for two nights following the announcement of The Queen’s death, will again be off on the evening of the funeral, resuming on September 20.