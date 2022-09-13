Blackpool Tower, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions all closed on day of Queen's funeral - and Blackpool Illuminations to be switched off
Blackpool’s prime attractions will all be closed on the day of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, September 19.
What will be closed?
It has been confirmed that the following will all be shut for the day:
Most Popular
Blackpool Sea-Life Centre,
Madame Tussaud’s Blackpool,
Sandcastle Water Park,
Blackpool Zoo,
Central, South and North Piers,
Coral Island Entertainment Centre and Golden Mile Amusements .
Read More
A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said that wasn’t scheduled to be open that day anyway so will also be closed.
What about the Illuminations?
Blackpool Illuminations, which were switched off for two nights following the announcement of The Queen’s death, will again be off on the evening of the funeral, resuming on September 20.
Blackpool Tower was lit red, white and blue from the evening of September 9 and that continues through the period of national mourning up to but not including the funeral day.