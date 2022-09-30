Blackpool Tower owner Merlin supporting Big Food Pledge campaign to feed the needy

Merlin, which includes Blackpool Tower, Sea Life and Madame Tussauds, is among local businesses quick to affirm their commitment to The Big Food Pledge, an initiative developed by Blackpool Food Bank which aims to create a local food resilience cycle by rescuing and repurposing nutritious food destined to be wasted.

That in turn ensures communities across Blackpool and surrounding areas have access to essential food supplies as the cost-of-living crisis escalates.

The campaign encourages suppliers and manufacturers to donate their edible surplus food to Blackpool Food Bank, who will then distribute it across the local community via its network of partner outlets.

Blackpool Food Bank has launched The Big Food Pledge to help those in need.

The Big Food Pledge includes everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled goods, and frozen foods, to bread, tinned and dried foods, in addition to household cleaning and hygiene products.

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments in Blackpool, said: “After a very successful launch of The Blackpool Tower food hub in 2020 we’re now working with our supply chain and manufacturers to donate surplus food to Blackpool Food Bank. As a community it is essential we all rally together at these difficult times and support each other."

Bev Lucas, chief executive at Blackpool Food Bank, added: “Currently, we have strong links with all local supermarkets and make collections of surplus food over 220 times per week, however this initiative allows us to receive and repurpose larger amounts of food from source.

"We estimate that if we could just repurpose one per cent of local food destined for landfill, we could help support an additional 8,247 people every month.”

Neil Reid, founder of Blackpool Food Bank, said: “There has always been an excess of wasted food in the UK but now more than ever, it just makes sense for us to do whatever we can to rescue and repurpose that food for the benefit of those in our communities who need it.

“Merlin, Booths, Laila’s Fine Foods and Trevors Foodservice have already signed up and pledged their support to help us supply food to local families and we are calling on other suppliers and manufactures to do the same."