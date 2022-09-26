Blackpool Food Bank launches Big Food Pledge food recycling scheme to help those in need

The Big Food Pledge has been developed by Blackpool Food Bank with the aim of create a local food resilience cycle by rescuing and repurposing nutritious food destined to be wasted to ensure communities in the resort have access to essential supplies as the cost-of-living crisis escalates.

According to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), around £19 billion worth of food goes to waste every year in the UK - 27,000 tonnes in Central Lancashire alone.

The Big Food Pledge is aimed at will encouraging suppliers and manufacturers to donate their edible surplus food to Blackpool Food Bank, who will then distribute it across the local community via its network of partner outlets.

The new food recycling pledge initiative has been launched by Blackpool Food Bank

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to include all food types such as fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled goods, frozen goods, bread, tinned goods, and dried goods, as well as household cleaning and hygiene products.

What do the people at Blackpool Food Bank say?

Bev Lucas, Blackpool Food Bank’s chief executive officer, said: “Currently, we have strong links with all local supermarkets and make collections of surplus food over 220 times per week, however this initiative will allow us to receive and repurpose larger amounts of food from source.

Blackpool Food Bank was founded by Neil Reid a decade ago and is now busier than ever.

"We estimate that if we could just repurpose one per cent of local food destined for landfill, we could help support an additional 8,247 people per month.”

Neil Reid, founder and chairman of Blackpool Food Bank, said: “There has always been an excess of wasted food in the UK but, now more than ever, it just makes sense for us to do whatever we can to rescue and repurpose that food for the benefit of those in our communities who need it.”

“The Big Food Pledge is a simple encouragement to all of us, at every step in the food chain, to do what we can to reduce the amount of waste and to ensure that any edible surplus food ends up on the dinner plates of families within our community.”

“This isn’t a quick fix though – we’re looking to build strong relationships with businesses across the area to take steps in solving the food poverty crisis we have on our hands, so we’re thrilled to have the support of some major businesses on board and backing our cause.

Blackpool Food Bank started at Neil Reid's home but after a move to Dickson Road is now based in much bigger premises at Whitehills Business Park.

“Merlin, Booths, Laila’s Fine Foods and Trevors Foodservice have already signed up and pledged their support to help us supply food to local families and we are calling on other suppliers and manufactures to do the same. Any edible surplus that we can repurpose will feed families across our communities at a time of unprecedented need.”

The health expert’s view

Dr. Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s Director of Public Health, said ‘The cost of living crisis is a public health crisis.

" It is absolutely heartbreaking that individuals and families are having to skip meals and may soon stop heating their homes to get through the week.

"If we don’t do something about it then people are likely to suffer with more illness, hospital admissions and unfortunately in some cases death.

"We must do everything we can to stop good food from being wasted and sent to landfills. I wholeheartedly support the Big Food Pledge and let’s work together to provide essential support to our communities.’

A food supplier’s view

Matthew Hitchen, purchasing director for Trevors Foodservice, wholesale food store base in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, said “It's so important for Trevor’s Foodservice to be supporting Blackpool Food Bank with their project, The Big Food Pledge.

"As a local company within the Blackpool area, 95 per cent of our team live within Blackpool and the Fylde, and all the owners and directors are born and bred in Blackpool.

"It's deep within the culture of Trevor’s Foodservice to support our local community in any way we can.”

Food Bank history

After starting out at founder Neil Reid’s home 10 years ago and then being based for several years in Dickson Road, it has now relocated to a much bigger site on the Whitehills Business Park.

Neil said earluer thus year: “There are more demands on our services than ever before – and we have to be prepared to be in this situation for the long haul.

“The pandemic, change of job circumstances for many, rising prices and imminent energy price increases have brought a challenge which I think will apply for quite some time to come.”