Blackpool Tower Dungeon to ban and punish pink-goers

Over the past few weeks the country has been awash with pink to celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Even the legendary TV series Doctor Who turned the Tardis pink!
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

However, pink does not make The Blackpool Tower Dungeon wink – with the popular attraction banning anyone wearing the bright colour from entering. It’s not all ‘plastic fantastic’ but more ‘outrageous contagious’ with guests who wear pink guaranteed an extra dose of the plague.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon’ Torturer said: “We’re sick of hearing about the movie and seeing the iconic bright colour, so we’ve taken the stand to ban anyone wearing pink. The

Pink is definitely not the new black at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon with the popular attraction banning anyone wearing the bright colour from entering
amount of pain that has been inflicted on the creatures that live down in the depths of the Dungeon, it’s time to get some revenge. So, if you turn up in a pink jumper, it won’t be the dream house, but more the scream house, with a place in the stocks waiting for you.”

