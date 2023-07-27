Blackpool Tower Dungeon to ban and punish pink-goers
However, pink does not make The Blackpool Tower Dungeon wink – with the popular attraction banning anyone wearing the bright colour from entering. It’s not all ‘plastic fantastic’ but more ‘outrageous contagious’ with guests who wear pink guaranteed an extra dose of the plague.
Blackpool Tower Dungeon’ Torturer said: “We’re sick of hearing about the movie and seeing the iconic bright colour, so we’ve taken the stand to ban anyone wearing pink. The
amount of pain that has been inflicted on the creatures that live down in the depths of the Dungeon, it’s time to get some revenge. So, if you turn up in a pink jumper, it won’t be the dream house, but more the scream house, with a place in the stocks waiting for you.”