One of Blackpool’s oldest buildings is set for a new lease of life providing support for young families.

The Old Coach House on the corner of Dean Street and Moore Street in South Shore is a Tudor style building and former vicarage dating back to 1851.

It is said to be the oldest building in South Shore, with claims it has been haunted.

In recent times it has been operated as a boutique hotel, but plans have now got the go ahead for it to be used as supported accommodation for parents with babies who need a safe haven.

An application for a change of use of the building was approved unanimously by the council’s planning committee.

Applicant New Spring Family Care Ltd intends to provide eight accommodation units which would be occupied for around 12 weeks until families can fend for themselves.

A council planning report says: “New Spring Family Care Ltd responds to the needs of families who have experienced difficulties providing safe parenting to their children.

“Their aim is to prepare families for living independently. The facility would provide care for eight families/parents and their babies.

“Residents would be referred to New Spring Family Care Ltd as they need a safe and secure environment with additional support and assessment prior to reintegration with society.

“The primary aspect of care would be given to the babies, until the parents have been assessed and it is considered that they can provide the care themselves.”

New Spring Family Care already provides services in Blackpool but has outgrown its existing premises. The council’s Children’s Services department supported the planning application and said the unit was needed.

Responding to consultation, the department said: “This is a specific, Ofsted regulated service providing time limited intensive parent and baby support, which would be commissioned by CSC (children’s social care).

“We have a need that exceeds local supply, and the capacity that the new site will offer is welcome from our perspective.