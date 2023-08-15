Blackpool Tower clowns Charlie Cairoli Junior and Norman Barrett were in the audience for hit musical Cirque: The Greatest Show
Now a huge national production, Cirque: The Greatest Show started life playing at small b&bs along Blackpool seafront.
As they wrap up their second stint at the Grand, the 17-strong cast were thrilled to have clowning legends – Charlie Cairoli Junior and Norman Barrett, in the audience.
The story is centred around an old-fashioned mime artist, who dreams of a life in colour. Former BGT finalist, Christian Lee, is cast brilliantly in this role – his facial expressions and tongue-in-cheek humour quickly win over even the more skeptical viewers.
He sits back, as kalaidoscopic displays of colour flood every corner of the stage and his portable tele comes to life with those ‘don’t try this at home’ kind of acts.
Children around me gasp, and parents turn away in fear, as rollerskating daredevil Joel Hatton spins his partner Romy Bauer round and round and upside-down.
The talented cast perform big hits from The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge, that have families clapping and singing along.
They’re all dressed in dazzling red sequin suits – a nod to producer, Max Fox’s early red-coat career at Pontins.
They slow the pace down for a couple of ballads – ‘Come What May’ really highlights the belting vocals of Filipina singer and TV star Kristel Herrera.
The songs are peppered with impressive gymnastic displays and aerial stunts – utilising a spinning hoop, cube, and even a chandelier.
And the athletic antics of Pascal Haering on the cyr wheel get a few laughs too.
This was an action-packed show with something for all the family – and a great tribute to the circus arts too.
Among the 17 performers are local talents like roller-skating sensation Joel Hatton, West End star Ashley Luke Lloyd, and captivating dancers Stephen Strain and Jessica Walker. Joining them is Joel's partner Romy Bauer, an 8th generation circus artist whose parents graced the stage of Blackpool Tower Circus.