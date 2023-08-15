The hottest touring circus-musical of the summer wowed the crowds – including some very special guests of Tower Circus fame.

Now a huge national production, Cirque: The Greatest Show started life playing at small b&bs along Blackpool seafront.

As they wrap up their second stint at the Grand, the 17-strong cast were thrilled to have clowning legends – Charlie Cairoli Junior and Norman Barrett, in the audience.

The story is centred around an old-fashioned mime artist, who dreams of a life in colour. Former BGT finalist, Christian Lee, is cast brilliantly in this role – his facial expressions and tongue-in-cheek humour quickly win over even the more skeptical viewers.

Cirque: The Greatest Show. Pics: Daredevil rollerskaters in action. Contortionist wows the audience with gymnastic skills. Inset: Charlie Cairoli Junior and Norman Barrett - Tower circus legends - in the audience at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

He sits back, as kalaidoscopic displays of colour flood every corner of the stage and his portable tele comes to life with those ‘don’t try this at home’ kind of acts.

Children around me gasp, and parents turn away in fear, as rollerskating daredevil Joel Hatton spins his partner Romy Bauer round and round and upside-down.

The talented cast perform big hits from The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge, that have families clapping and singing along.

They’re all dressed in dazzling red sequin suits – a nod to producer, Max Fox’s early red-coat career at Pontins.

They slow the pace down for a couple of ballads – ‘Come What May’ really highlights the belting vocals of Filipina singer and TV star Kristel Herrera.

The songs are peppered with impressive gymnastic displays and aerial stunts – utilising a spinning hoop, cube, and even a chandelier.

And the athletic antics of Pascal Haering on the cyr wheel get a few laughs too.

This was an action-packed show with something for all the family – and a great tribute to the circus arts too.