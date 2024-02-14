Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby legend Rob Burrow CBE is hosting a star studded event in Blackpool on Saturday, April 20 to raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease charities.

Who is Rob Burrow?

41-year-old Rob is a former rugby league player who played for Leeds Rhinos for over sixteen years and won 15 caps for the England national team before retiring in 2017.

The father of three was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, when he was 37, and has been working hard to raise money and awareness to help others living with the disease ever since.

Rob was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2021 for services to rugby league and the motor neurone disease community, and then promoted to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Stars at the The Burrow Strictly Ball in 2022, held in Leeds.

What is the event?

Taking place at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, The Rob Burrow Strictly Ball will see celebrities take to the dancefloor in a ballroom dancing competition that promises to be a night to remember.

The evening will raise money for the MND Association, a charity which cares for those living with MND in the community and conducts research to find a cure, and the Leeds Hospital Charity which is working to build the Rob Burrow MND Centre to give people living with MND the best quality of life.

To celebrate the event, the famous Blackpool Tower will also be lit in the blue and yellow colours of Robs team, the Leeds Rhinos, on the night.

Which celebrities are involved?

The evening will be hosted by well known presenters Dan Walker, Sally Nugent, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones.

10 celebrities are already in training for the competition, and they include rugby league internationals Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Danika Priim, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, BBCs Amy Garcia and comedian Billy Pearce.

What has been said about event?

Rob’s sister Claire Burnett, who organised the evening alongisde their other sister Jo Hartshorne, said “We the Burrow family need your help raising much needed funds for the MND community. After the devastating diagnosis we knew we had to help Rob and others living with this awful disease.

"We are therefore holding the Burrow Strictly Ball at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool where 10 celebrities will take to the floor to compete for the Glitterball Trophy. We will be joined by celebrity judges and hosts and promises to be a night you do not want to miss”

How to attend the event

The event is open to members of the public with local people being urged to grab their tickets while they can.