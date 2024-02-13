News you can trust since 1873
Lorraine Kelly visits Lytham to hold a launch event for her debut novel at Fylde Rugby Club

TV star Lorraine Kelly paid a visit to Lytham yesterday to launch her new book, below is everything you need to know about the sold-out event.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT

The 64-year Scottish born broadcaster held a literary event at Fylde Rugby Club yesterday afternoon to launch her debut novel 'The Island Swimmer'.

Set to be released on February 15, the book is Lorraine's first fiction tale (having previously publishing five non-fiction books) and is inspired by her passion for the Orkney islands and its people.

To promote the book, Lorraine, who is best known for her weekday show on ITV but also has presented programmes including The Last Leg, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Have I Got News For You and The Paul O’Grady Show, took a trip to Fylde Rugby Club and met with fans from across Lancashire.

Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh took care of Lorraine's daytime show whilst she was enjoying her Lancashire day out.

Organised by Plackitt & Booth Booksellers, tickets for the event cost £35 and included a welcome drink, lunch, an author talk delivered by Lorraine and a signed Hardback for all attendees.

Take a look at images from the day below:

Lorraine pictured at a literary launch of her new book The Island Swimmer

1. Lorraine Kelly in Lytham

The TV star signed books for guests at the launch

2. Lorraine signing books

All guests got a signed Hardback and listened to Lorraine talk about the book

3. Guests with their book

The event was held at Fylde Rugby Club

4. Guests as TV star Lorraine Kelly shows off her new book The Island Swimmer at a literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Island Swimmer is Lorraine's first fiction book

5. TV star Lorraine Kelly

The Island Swimmer will be released on February 15

6. Guests with their signed copy

