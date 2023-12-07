Blackpool is preparing to bid a fond farewell to another hugely successful tourism season with a free family celebration on New Year’s Eve.

The family party will take place within the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday December.

31.

The outdoor party will take place in and around the Comedy Carpet, and will include music and entertainment for children and parents, culminating in a synchronised fireworks and projection show set to music.

There will be a free New Year's Eve celebration event on Blackpool seafront. Photo: VisitBlackpool

The celebration, which is being staged by the Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) in conjunction with VisitBlackpool, marks the end of a year that has seen record crowds turning out to Blackpool’s programme of free events.

The magical Christmas By The Sea village was opened on November 17 by Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Lauren and Graziano. It is open daily from noon (bar Christmas Day) until the end of the extended Illuminations season on January 1.

With a free-to-use skating rink as its centrepiece, the village includes festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins with a wide range of festive food and drink, artificial snowfalls, sparkling trees and Christmas tram rides.

The village also includes themed children’s attractions, a 100ft-long snow slide and the return of the Star Flyer, which, at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides.

On New Year’s Eve, the village will be open from noon until 9pm. The Illuminations will shine until 1am.

What they say

Kate Shane, chair of the TBID Management Group, which represents scores of tourism operators, said: “We are delighted to be able to round off what has been another amazing year of free events in Blackpool.

“The TBID got the ball rolling back in May with a family celebration to mark the King’s Coronation – an event that not only captured the public imagination, but was screened across the nation as part of the BBC’s coverage of the Coronation weekend.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “This has been another remarkable year for Blackpool, one in which we have been able to offer free entertainment of the highest order to visitors and residents alike.

“These events have proved a compelling offer to families at a time when household budgets are feeling the squeeze. Air Show Weekend, Switch-On Night and the world fireworks nights all attracted record crowds to the Promenade and we are looking forward to ending the year with a flourish.”

Highest ever visitor numbers

Last year, Christmas By The Sea delivered the highest visitor numbers ever recorded on the seafront during the winter months and since its opening night, this year’s event has already drawn in tens of thousands of people from across the region.

The village and New Year’s Eve celebration form part of a resort-wide festive programme which includes attractions, grottos, late night shopping and a special discounted parking offer giving three hours of parking for just £1 on most Blackpool Council car parks.