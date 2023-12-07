Iconic prank shop in Blackpool has shut down after 53 years as Drummers House Of Jokes forced to sell up
Drummers House of Jokes, based on Central Drive, will continue to trade through their shop on the corner of the Promenade and Waterloo Road in South Shore.
The shop first opened in the 1970s and sold a wide variety of outfits, pranks and joke items. Following a compulsory purchase order, the owners have now closed to make way for the development of the new £300 million Blackpool Central project.
A post, shared on the Blackpool Voice facebook page, read: "Drummers House of Jokes permanently closes After 53 years of operation on Central Drive, an Iconic Blackpool shop has closed its doors for the last time.
"House of Jokes has been serving up outfits, pranks & jokes for best part of half a century but following a compulsory purchase order they have closed to make way for the development of the new 300 million pound Blackpool Central project. The shop owners will maintain their presence in town through their joke shop located on the corner of the Promenade & Waterloo Rd in South Shore."