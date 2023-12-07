A Blackpool joke shop has officially shut down after 53 years, to make way for a new £300 million Blackpool Central project.

Drummers House of Jokes, based on Central Drive, will continue to trade through their shop on the corner of the Promenade and Waterloo Road in South Shore.

The shop first opened in the 1970s and sold a wide variety of outfits, pranks and joke items. Following a compulsory purchase order, the owners have now closed to make way for the development of the new £300 million Blackpool Central project.

A post, shared on the Blackpool Voice facebook page, read: "Drummers House of Jokes permanently closes After 53 years of operation on Central Drive, an Iconic Blackpool shop has closed its doors for the last time.

Drummers House Of Jokes shuts down after 53 years