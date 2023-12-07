News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Iconic prank shop in Blackpool has shut down after 53 years as Drummers House Of Jokes forced to sell up

A Blackpool joke shop has officially shut down after 53 years, to make way for a new £300 million Blackpool Central project.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drummers House of Jokes, based on Central Drive, will continue to trade through their shop on the corner of the Promenade and Waterloo Road in South Shore.

The shop first opened in the 1970s and sold a wide variety of outfits, pranks and joke items. Following a compulsory purchase order, the owners have now closed to make way for the development of the new £300 million Blackpool Central project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post, shared on the Blackpool Voice facebook page, read: "Drummers House of Jokes permanently closes After 53 years of operation on Central Drive, an Iconic Blackpool shop has closed its doors for the last time.

Most Popular
Drummers House Of Jokes shuts down after 53 yearsDrummers House Of Jokes shuts down after 53 years
Drummers House Of Jokes shuts down after 53 years
Read More
Christmas wonderland returns to Condor Grove

"House of Jokes has been serving up outfits, pranks & jokes for best part of half a century but following a compulsory purchase order they have closed to make way for the development of the new 300 million pound Blackpool Central project. The shop owners will maintain their presence in town through their joke shop located on the corner of the Promenade & Waterloo Rd in South Shore."

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Central