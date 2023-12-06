I visited two homes that have created an dazzling Christmas light display on a residential street.

If you have ever driven down Condor Grove during the winter months you will recognise these houses.

They are famous in Blackpool – and they make me smile every year when I pass by in the car.

But this year is the first time I’ve parked up and gone for a walk to see the impressive light display close-up.

I wasn’t sure where to start! There are illuminated, life-size Santa’s, flickering snowmen, inflatable reindeer, and SO many twinkling fairy lights!

The two homes are opposite each other – but there’s no rivalry!

Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward share a passion for Christmas and both families love making people smile.

Dean, a school caretaker at AKS, tells me that he started putting on the display nine years ago and it has become a favourite attraction for local families with young children.

He said: "We just like seeing kids smile and making people happy...we’re just two brothers-in-law who love doing it for the kids and families.”

Dean had planned on having a quiet Christmas with his kids, but – with only two and a half weeks to spare – decided to uphold the family tradition.

I visited in the pouring rain, but his family came out for a quick photograph. The children told me they can’t wait for Christmas too!

This year Dean is asking people to donate to support the North West Air Ambulance, while the Forward family, over the road, are collecting for the Blue Skies Hospital Fund.

Their side of the street is equally bright and festive – and Dawn Forward braved the rain to tell me all about the lights.

Dawn started the lights years ago, on a much smaller scale to ‘please the little ones’.

When her son, Ashley, took over, he started fixing up broken lights that they’d been given – and over time their collection has grown.

"People would say ‘if you can make it work, you can have it’. He took it apart, rewired it and put a new motor in it, and off he goes.”

Dawn, who is also known as ‘Mrs Christmas’ said even 10p is welcome, as they realise times are hard and every penny counts to help the hospitals.

You can visit the incredible light display at 72 Condor Grove, Blackpool.

Visitors will get a free cup of tea and a tree decoration, and can have their picture taken with Santa.

For more details visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ashley-forward-1696947824169

