The UK’s number one vocal harmony quartet are performing in Blackpool this weekend and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

G4, who first came to prominence when they finished second in Series 1 of The X Factor, perform at the Blackpool Opera House on Sunday, June 29.

Following on from their critically-acclaimed 20th Anniversary album and tour, the group - made up ofJonathan Ansell; Mike Christie; Duncan Sandilands; Jai McDowall - now unleash their unique trademark sound on the greatest showstoppers that musical theatre has to offer, for a night you will truly never forget called ‘Phantoms Of The Popera’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G4 bring ‘Phantoms of the Popera' to the Winter Gardens Opera House on Sunday, June 29. | submit

What can people expect from the show?

This vocally dynamic evening showcases smash-hit songs from the West End and Broadway, brought to you by four of the world’s finest voices.

Join the guys on a spine-tingling rollercoaster of breathtaking show-tunes, riding the high and lows of uplifting melodies, heart-rending ballads and climactic anthems.

Featuring classics from Les Mis, Phantom, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Dear Evan Hansen, Jesus Christ Superstar, Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, Book of Mormon, Lion King, Aspects of Love, We Will Rock You and many more…

Enjoy G4 like you’ve never seen them before.

BGT semi-finalists NORTHANTS SINGS OUT Choir will also perform on stage for 15 minutes before the show starts.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes limited tickets are still available.

The remaining tickets cost either £37.70 or £32.20.

You can get them online here or you can phone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Full cast for Midsomer Murders play coming to Blackpool revealed

What do G4 make of Lancashire?

Just last year, two of their members - Jonathan and Mike - were interviewed by the Blackpool Gazette after a super-fan, Christine Martin, a civil servant from Blackpool, legally changed her name to include all of their names.

During the chat, which also included Christine Christie Ansell Duncan Jai Martin, the stars were asked if Lancashire audiences were always as lovely as Chrsitine.

Jonathan replied: “100 per cent, it’s one of the best regions, the audience go wild for us there and it's somewhere we've always performed so it's always fun. It feels almost like coming home whenever we're there.”

Mike added: “But I think Christine's gonna be such a celebrity now in the local area, people are gonna to be flocking just to meet her! They're gonna be in the audience going ‘where is she, where is she? Ask to have a photo with her, get something signed. You better practice your autograph Christine!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the interview, Jonathon shared more of his love for Blackpool, tellingthe Gazette: “The Tower Ballroom is a very, very excitable venue for all of us. When we get there, and we've got the Wurlitzer [piano] to come out, we get that incorporated into the show”

Particularly talking about his excitement at bringing shows to Lancashire, he added: “Anywhere near the sea excites me, I grew up in Bognor Regis on the south coast. I always get confused when I come to the Lancashire coast which way north, south, east and west is because it was always south is the sea. But yeah, I love it. I’ll have my fishing rods with me and I'll look forward to that and I can't wait to hit the arcades too - what more could you want!”