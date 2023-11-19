A teenager from Blackpool has received praise by a member of the Royal family for her services to a children’s charity of rugby.

Maddie Marsden, 15, who has been recognised as a project champion by Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby has been commended by Anne, Princess Royal.

The member of the Royal family, 73, who has been involved with the charity since 1997, attended an event held at the House of Lords to mark the 40th anniversary.

She spent time talking to the guests and reserved a special moment for Maddie who bravely shared her personal journey at Wooden Spoon's Ruby Rugby Ball in February. Maddie's poignant account highlighted the transformative impact of The Boathouse Youth, a charity working with children and young people in socio-economically deprived communities across Blackpool.

Maddie Marsden, 15, (far left) who has been recognised as a project champion by Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby as the charity is pictured chatting to Anne, Princess Royal

The event was an opportunity to look back and celebrate the achievements of the charity over the years and to recognise, showcase and hopefully inspire others to get involved.

CEO of Wooden Spoon, Sarah Webb, expressed her gratitude to the remarkable people in the room. She said: “I am delighted to welcome everyone at the House of Lords. We are honoured to have our patron HRH The Princess Royal here today and deeply appreciate her unwavering support.

“Thank you to Maddie, who thoroughly deserves this recognition award for speaking at our Ruby rugby ball earlier this year where she gave her heartfelt, honest and harrowing account of her life before The Boathouse Youth. Wooden Spoon is delighted to have played a part in her journey”.