With the festive season upon us, it’s nearly time to put up the Christmas tree and fill the house with the evergreen aroma of pine needles once more. But where is the cheapest place to buy one this year?

To find out, Betway has collected data from over 100 Christmas tree suppliers to reveal the cheapest cities to buy a real Christmas tree this year.

Blackpool ranked as the third cheapest city in the UK to buy a real Christmas tree, with the price averaging £46.

Stoke-on-Trent came out the favourite with costs averaging £45.60.

Kingston upon Hull came second narrowly beating Blackpool by 3 pence at a cost of £45.97.

Belfast was at £46.17 and in fifth place was Plymouth at £46.75.