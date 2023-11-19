Blackpool is the third cheapest place to buy a Christmas tree according to new study
To find out, Betway has collected data from over 100 Christmas tree suppliers to reveal the cheapest cities to buy a real Christmas tree this year.
Blackpool ranked as the third cheapest city in the UK to buy a real Christmas tree, with the price averaging £46.
Stoke-on-Trent came out the favourite with costs averaging £45.60.
Kingston upon Hull came second narrowly beating Blackpool by 3 pence at a cost of £45.97.
Buying a real Christmas tree can be up to 254 per cent less expensive than buying an artificial one, but if you invest in an artificial tree you can end up saving yourself £350 after 10 years.