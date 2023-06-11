Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in April

A think tank has warned the Government is "moving in the opposite direction" from its goal of bringing waiting lists down.

NHS England figures show 34,932 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of April – down slightly from 34,945 in March, but an increase on 25,811 in Apr-22.

Of those, 927 (3%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust was 13 weeks at the end of April – the same as in March.

Nationally, 7.4 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April.

Dr Sarah Scobie, acting director of research at the Nuffield Trust think tank said: "Yet another month of hitting a record high for the NHS waiting list will be very worrying for the government and shows it is moving in the opposite direction from its ambition to bring down waiting lists by 2025.

She said the charity is concerned by the speed and scale at which the backlog is growing.

"The NHS and its staff are throwing more and more resources at recovering the backlog as the summer months approach, but challenges, including industrial action and staff absences, make keeping up with the weight of demand incredibly difficult," she added.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in April – the same as in March.

At Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, 5,834 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 1,340 (23%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures from NHS England show that of 91 patients urgently referred by the NHS who were treated at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust in April, 63 were receiving cancer treatment within two months of their referral.

A month previously – when 117 patients were referred – 84 were treated within 62 days.

In Apr-22, 70 patients were treated within this period, out of 98 that were referred.

Cancer Research UK’s director of evidence and implementation Naser Turabi said: "Today’s data shows that all cancer waiting time targets in England have been missed and are amongst the worst on record.

"Despite the tireless work of NHS staff, people affected by cancer continue to experience unacceptable delays for vital diagnosis and treatment.

"We need to see urgent political leadership and action on cancer, and urge the UK Government to publish the long-awaited workforce plan for England," he added.

NHS England said staff are continuing to make progress on recovering routine services despite the it facing "the most disruptive industrial action in its history in April", with four days of strikes by junior doctors resulting in more than 195,000 appointments and procedures having to be rescheduled.

