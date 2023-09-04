A Blackpool teacher says she has seen an increase in students coming to school with unwashed uniforms as part of a national survey highlighting the prevelance of hygiene poverty and its effect on children’s mental health.

A new national poll has revealed that nearly three in four school staff (72%) believe that there has been an increase in “hygiene poverty” issues in their school over the past year.

The poll, carried out for charity The Hygiene Bank and cleaning brand smol i, defines hygiene poverty as those who are “caught between being able to heat their home, pay their bills, buy food or keep clean”, with dirty uniforms/PE kits, unwashed hair and unclean teeth being the most cited problems named by the staff questioned in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One respondent, Sarah Smith, the executive headteacher of St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy in Blackpool, said: “We have seen an increase in students coming to school with unwashed uniforms and we know that this has an effect on their mental health and overall wellbeing, which in turn will have a negative impact on their education.”

Executive Headteacher, Sarah Smith visits the laundry facilities at St. Cuthbert's Catholic Academy in Blackpool, which have been provided by smol in collaboration with The Hygiene Bank for their Suds in Schools initiative, launched following research that revealed a significant increase in children experiencing hygiene poverty in the past year. Photo credit: James Speakman/PA Wire

The survey, of 500 school staff who had said they were aware of pupils experiencing hygiene poverty, suggests that 71% expect the levels of hygiene poverty to have increased by the start of the school year this month.Some of the school staff reported personally washing uniforms and PE kits for children at home, and handing out laundry detergent for families in need.The survey, conducted by Attest, suggests that 72% of school staff said they had seen pupils affected by hygiene poverty experience low self-esteem, 53% said these pupils were “left out” by their peers, and 50% had seen a negative impact on mental health for those experiencing hygiene poverty.More than a quarter (26%) of school staff said they had seen absenteeism as a result of hygiene poverty.One respondent said: “Students are often left with no desk partner in class. Makes it awkward for staff members to deal with the situation. Students are often faced with working alone. Other students make nasty comments in front of the class to single them out.”Another respondent said they had “a feeling of powerlessness” that they could not do more.