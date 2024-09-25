Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool born stars and best friends Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston have helped launch a new doggy food menu at a Promenade restaurant and bar.

Beach House Blackpool says it is excited to announce a fresh new dining experience that’s perfect for beach lovers and dog owners alike as it is now offering weekend breakfasts for foodie fans as well as their furry friends.

The new menu launch comes just in time for the annual announcement that dogs are now free to roam the glorious Blackpool sands all the way from the glittering Mirror Ball at Squires Gate right through to North Pier and beyond from Monday 30 September 2024 to Thursday 1 May 2025.

TV favourites and Blackpool residents Hayley Tamaddon (Emmerdale, Coronation St, Dancing on Ice) and Dan Whiston (Dancing on Ice) slipped into Beach House at the weekend to officially launch the new breakfasts along with their pups Bella and Douglas.

What did Hayley and Dan think?

Hayley said: “I already visit Beach House a lot when I am at home between filming and stage work. It’s a great place to relax and have fun and the food is always spot on. It’s amazing to see them now offering a breakfast menu for all the family – even the four-legged ones! Bella loved her special breakfast and so did we.”

Dan added: “I love to walk Douglas on the beach at weekends when I am home from the Dancing on Ice studios and its even better when he can run for miles on the sand when the beach restrictions are lifted each year. Douglas really enjoyed his weekend treat and so I am thrilled we can now pop into one of our favourite places to eat afterwards and enjoy our mornings by the sea even more.”

What can you expect from the new menus?

Beach House’s new breakfast menu for humans features a whole host of coastal favourites from succulent Lobster Benedict to spicy Chorizo and Sweet Potato Hash to fresh fruit bowls bursting with goodness, or a Full Horizon breakfast with a bohemian twist.

There is even the opportunity to wash your breakfast down with a perfectly mixed Bloody Marys and Mimosas…

Meanwhile the dedicated doggy menu includes carefully crafted, dog-safe dishes fresh from the Beach House kitchen, ensuring your pooch enjoys their ‘barkfest bowl’ just as much as you enjoy yours.

Current options to get their teeth into include ‘Beach Bangers’ and broccoli, ‘Sweet Chicken’ and veg or ‘Surfs Up’ smoked salmon and scrambled eggs; all washed down with cool doggy drinks from a chilled Paw-Colada to a Paw-roni and a bubbly Paw-secco or even a frothy Pupachino for the discerning doggy diner.

A donation of £1 from each doggy order will also go to Eastleigh Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool.

Well- behaved dogs are welcome in the bar area and on the terrace, with the conservatory still reserved for diners who prefer to breakfast without furry companions.

What has Beach House said about it’s new menus?

Owner Cheryl Tchobanian said: “With Beach House we wanted to create a space where people and their pets can relax together while enjoying Blackpool’s beautiful coastline. We have realised it’s also the perfect location to experience the joy and wellbeing of a morning spent by the sea and so we are now offering breakfasts that are both delicious and different with something available for everyone – even doggies! We are so very lucky to have the passion and skill of our Breakfast Chef Adam Green who has created this extra special breakfast menu with a focus on quality and vibrancy - I mean Lobster Benedict! Who could resist that?

“We know how important doggies are to some of our guests and so they are also very welcome too - we love to make a fuss of everyone’s Fur-berry friends and have developed a very special Goochie Poochie Menu with the freshest ingredients from our kitchens just for them!

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 1am.

Lazy breakfasts are now served on Saturday & Sunday from 8.30am to 11.15am.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]