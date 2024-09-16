Promenade bar Beach House Blackpool lights up for the Illuminations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vibrant bistro and bar set right on Blackpool’s world-famous Promenade is lighting up with a new and exciting vibe this Illuminations season.

Take a trip to Blackpool’s legendary Illuminations this Autumn and let Beach House make it a seaside escape to remember.

The people behind the bar, where the lively charm of the coastline meets bohemian chic, describe it as offering the “NEW Blackpool” experience where guests can slip into a cosy Beach House booth and sip handcrafted cocktails as the sun sets over the sea.

This unique dining destination is located just a few sandy footsteps from the Irish Sea in the shadow of Blackpool Tower and brings a touch of Mediterranean magic to this iconic shoreline.

The Beach House on Blackpool's promenade says it is lighting up with a new and exciting vibe this Illuminations season. | submit

It’s also just down the Prom from an exciting new Illuminations installation for 2024. Disco Donkey Cavalcade from flamboyant designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen features twelve donkeys all decked out in funky 70s- inspired swimwear, prancing around a 16-foot high platform, topped with a revolving mirror ball.

Other new sights this year include a thrilling tableau created by Leigh Francis (aka TV star Keith Lemon) based on his wildly imaginative childhood memories and includes a 12ft tall dinosaur and an airborne BMX bike! Only in Blackpool…

Whether you are looking for fun drinks with the girls, delicious dinners with the family, or chilled out celebrations with a twist after tripping the Lights fantastic; Beach House says it offers an irresistible blend of heartfelt hospitality expertly mixed with relaxed beach vibes and eclectic elegance.

A view of the annual World Fireworks Championships from inside the Beach House. | submit

The mouthwatering menu crafted by Executive Chef Diego Martinez is an ever-evolving celebration of cuisine from faraway shores using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients with options to suit every palate and every pocket.

That means whole Whitley Bay wild lobster, spicy succulent langoustine and the finest fillet steaks all expertly fired in the Josper oven over sizzling charcoals; freshly shucked oysters; home-made wood-fired pizzas; tempting tapas; decadent home-made desserts and much more, all waiting to dazzle your tastebuds.

Owner Cheryl Tchobanian said: “At Beach House we believe in the power of good food, great company and the beauty of the beach to bring people together.

“Beach House is a place where people can come to relax, feel good and feel a connection to the beautiful coastal environment of Blackpool. It’s also a place where great memories are made and where people can be transported back to a fabulous memory of holidays gone by.”

Guests can unwind in this seaside haven surrounded by original artworks - including a mesmerising reconstruction of the coastline’s spectacular Starling murmuration, or enjoy the fresh sea breeze on the expansive outdoor terrace; with every single seat at Beach House boasting stunning views of the Irish Sea and a seagull’s eye view of the famous Illuminations, the annual World Fireworks Championships and all the exciting outdoor events Blackpool has to offer on its glorious Golden Mile.

Take in the Illuminations views from inside the bar. | submit

Cheryl added: “Beach House is also ever moving forward when it comes to our food and drink choices. We don’t run with the pack and like to offer our visitors something new and exciting along with their seasoned favourites. For example, the mixologists at Beach House are renowned for their inventive cocktails crafted from an extensive selection of the latest spirits, which currently include a fiery range of premium Tequilas from Casamigos to 818 and the Artisan Clase Azul.”

Beach House says their regular live music nights add to the chilled beach club vibe, making each visit unique with a talented roster of handpicked live DJs bringing everything from the coolest cuts in soulful house to upbeat club tracks and timeless vinyl classics along with amazing acoustic performances direct from Ibiza, transporting visitors right to the shores of the White Isle while still enjoying the wholesome charm of the seafront.

Beach House has also seen many celebrities walk through its doors. | submit

Celebrity visitors at the venue include Hollywood A-listers Tim Burton, Samuel L Jackson and Asa Butterfield, TV big hitters such as Matt le Blanc and Chris Evans, and the Strictly stars when theglitterball comes to town.

Beach House is also a welcome retreat to well-known Lancashire locals from Paris Fury to Hayley Tamaddon, Molly-Mae Hague and Charlotte Dawson.

A spokesperson for the bar added: “From big names to Blackpool visitors and locals alike, everyone is treated like family at Beach House Blackpool and they all come for the same reason – to feed their senses with style by the sea. It’s time to switch up your travel plans, gather your loved ones and escape the ordinary at Beach House Blackpool - where bohemian spirit meets the seaside… are you in?”

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 1am.

It is also now open for lazy weekend breakfasts on Saturday & Sunday from 8.30am to 11.15am.

For further information and reservations, call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]

Blackpool Illuminations will shine for four months of light-filled fun until 5 January, 2025. Check out www.visitblackpool.com/things-to-do/blackpool-illuminations for fun facts and handy hints for your trip.