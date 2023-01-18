The first winter bash was staged by Blackpool Pride in November 2021 as a seasonal addition to its traditional summer Pride spectacle and it proved a big success at the Winter Gardens.

Now organisers are ready to stage another one and it will be held once again at the Winter Gardens on February 4.

However, this time they have booked the larger Empress Ballroom for the main event, which will feature a feast of live entertainment and stalls and runs from noon until 10pm.

Blackpool's previous Winter Pride event - Sheila Denny and Liz Cullen

As well as the main Winter Pride event there will also be a family-friendly Youth Pride event in the Arena, next door, catering for under-18s and taking place between noon and 5pm.

Entry to the youth event is free.

Blackpool is known for its colourful summer Pride Parade, which was staged again last June after missing two years due to Covid, and attracted huge crowds.

Mama G will be making a return to Blackpool's Winter Pride event

Sara Cheston, the new Chair of Blackpool Pride, said: “The Winter Pride is a great way of cheering everyone up in winter and we’re delighted to say that this one will be bigger and better.

"February can be a grim month so we have put together a fantastic line up of international and local artists."

The Youth Pride event has been overseen by youth worker Deborah Terras but the various activities have been designed by young people and will include DJ workshops, live music and stalls, while Britain’s Got Talent contestant Mama G will tell stories.

South Shore Academy and the Synergy Youth Group helped form a Youth Pride Committee to discuss ideas.

Among those to perform at the Winter Pride Festival are the band Toploader, American singer-songwriter , Ultra Naté, British singer ad DJ Sonique and dance band Freemasons.

There will also be a number of tribute acts to stars such as Lady Gaga, Robbie Williams and Bruno Mars, with other local performers including legendary Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl and entertainer Liam Hailwood.

Sara, a teacher and a singer, will also be performing at the event.

Tickets can be obtained at www.gigantic.com with a three-for the-price-of-two offer.