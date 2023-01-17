Coldplace will recreate the magic of Coldplay in Lowther Pavilion tribute concert - including hits Yellow and Higher Power
Coldplace – The World’s Leading Tribute to Coldplay – is heading to Lowther Pavilion in May.
The stunning live concert performance, celebrates the music of one of the most successful bands of all time leading the audience through all Coldplay’s favourite hits from the last 20 years including Yellow, Paradise, and A Sky full of Stars, right through to Higher Power and My Universe from their latest album, Music of the Spheres.The show faithfully recreates the magic of Coldplay’s record breaking live tours – featuring lasers, confetti, video screen, and the Xyloband LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts, and truly make the audience part of the show.Coldplay’s creative director Phil Harvey said that Coldplace were pure quality. “Thanks for flying the Coldplay flag.”
The concert takes place on Friday May 5 starting at 7.30pm. Ticket prices start at £11.50. Visit Lowther’s website www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk for full details.