The stunning live concert performance, celebrates the music of one of the most successful bands of all time leading the audience through all Coldplay’s favourite hits from the last 20 years including Yellow, Paradise, and A Sky full of Stars, right through to Higher Power and My Universe from their latest album, Music of the Spheres.The show faithfully recreates the magic of Coldplay’s record breaking live tours – featuring lasers, confetti, video screen, and the Xyloband LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts, and truly make the audience part of the show.Coldplay’s creative director Phil Harvey said that Coldplace were pure quality. “Thanks for flying the Coldplay flag.”