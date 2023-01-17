And the new inspector’s career has turned full circle in one sense, as she returns to the area where she first began her career.

Insp Harper started her policing career in 2003 as a response officer at Blackpool South.

Insp Nat Harper is the new police inspector for Blackpool South

She said: “I am really excited to return to where I started my career within Lancashire Constabulary. Blackpool is a great place to be, and I look forward to leading a team of fantastic officers.

“Neighbourhood policing allows us to get to know our residents and deliver on local issues that matter the most to them.

"We are lucky enough to have residents in Blackpool who work with us to make our communities a safe place.”

After working in Response, she then moved to Neighbourhood policing for the same area, where she was Community Beat Manager for the Bloomfield Ward for several years.

In 2015 Inspector Harper was promoted to Sergeant and spent time in both Neighbourhood and Response in this role, before being promoted to Response Inspector in 2020.

Inspector Harper also has experience working in the Wyre area, and within the Custody department.

Outside of work, Inspector Harper enjoys keeping fit alongside family life with her husband and son.