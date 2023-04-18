Store owners were sent a letter about the project in advance, but say they were ‘misled’ to believe it would cause ‘little disruption to the trading environment and that it would not affect business’.

‘we might as well have been closed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of a furniture shop said the filming, which took place on March 23 and 24, 2023, meant they lost two days trade and ‘might as well have been closed’.

Filming for a Home Office training video caused disruption for local businesses who say they were misled by the information leaflet

Zoe Forrest owns the Cash & Carry Bed Superstore. She told Blackpool Gazette: “We couldn’t send deliveries of beds out to customers. [They were] screaming for refunds because they’d got rid of of their old beds, expecting there new ones to be delivered on said dates.”

Several sources confirmed that filming meant the total diversion of traffic away from Topping Street, with private security stopping vehicles from entering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No parking or loading bays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking was also coned off, affecting footfall to businesses and restaurants for both days.

The owner of a clothing shop further down the street said: “Even the loading bays were not allowed to be used. This had an impact on my business, as the street was so quiet. The dry cleaners were also badly affected due to diversion signs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were handing out parking tickets

William Banks and Ian White, Conservative candidates for Talbot Ward Blackpool have issued a complaint to Blackpool Council, and asked for the affected businesses to be compensated for their loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Banks wrote: “Someone [should] review the terms and conditions of the agreed contract between the council and the filming company and find out why the provision for businesses was not taken into consideration! I am also asking for a written apology to both business owners and the general public who received a parking ticket. This does not assist the image of Blackpool, nor does it support local businesses.”

What did the film company say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council was approached for comment. The production company said that notice of location filming was given to all businesses in the area in line with normal industry standards.

Mark Wilson, Location Manager for Pukka Films, told Blackpool Gazette: “I personally visited every business premises in the area and nobody voiced any concerns. If anyone had been in touch regarding ‘Bed deliveries’ I would have made arrangements for the vehicles to have access between shoot periods. I spoke with 3 individual furniture retailers in the area on several occasions and not one raised any concerns regarding deliveries.”

Which streets were closed and how was traffic affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main film set was a market on St John’s Square, erected on Wednesday 22nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday involved filming a van driving erratically on Church St, followed by some more sedate driving scenes on Topping St.

Friday’s filming was on Church St until 11.00am then on St Johns Square for the rest of the day.

A letter, seen by Blackpool Gazette, explains that on Thursday 23rd March, Topping Street was ‘controlled’, with ‘Stop & Go Traffic Management in operation’ during filming times.

Parking bays were suspended from Cookson St to St John’s Square on the Thursday, and there was no parking on Leopold Grove and Alfred St to allow turning around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Street was ‘closed to traffic’ both days, and St John’s Square on the Friday.

‘We demand compensation’