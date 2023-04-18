News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Bid for shipping container food destination in Blackpool could be sunk by council planners

Hopes of transforming a parcel of empty land into a fashionable food destination look set to be blocked by Blackpool Council amid fears the scheme could fuel obesity.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

Town hall planners are recommending an application by Southbeach Streetfood to redevelop Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade is refused when it goes before the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday April 26.

Read More
New street food destination could transform derelict site on Blackpool seafront.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Businessmen Jamie Willacy, Nick Lowe and Andrew Bradshaw, all from South Shore, are poised to invest around £750,000 in the project which has been designed by local architect Joseph Boniface.

An artist's impression of the proposalAn artist's impression of the proposal
An artist's impression of the proposal
Most Popular

They propose to install 19 shipping containers, painted to fit in with the area, catering for sit-in diners and serving fresh food from around the globe sourced from local suppliers.

They say the scheme could create up to 80 new jobs.

Hide Ad

It comes after the council advertised for prospective operators for the council-owned site, and formally appropriated the land for development as a leisure use earlier this year.

Hide Ad

But planning officers say the application is out of keeping with its surroundings, including the Casino building at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, although Danfo public toilets have recently been allowed on part of the land.

Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South PromenadeDevelopers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade
Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade

A council report says: “The application proposes a hot food and drink development on safeguarded open space in an area where there is anidentified shortfall of open space and no compensatory measures or mitigation is proposed.

Hide Ad

“The proposal would exacerbate an existing over-concentration of hot food takeaway uses in an area with significant health inequalities with high levels of childhood obesity.

“The siting of stacked shipping containers on open space is poor quality design and inappropriate in such a prominent location on the Promenade.

Hide Ad

“The scheme would have a detrimental impact on the character, setting and views of the Grade II listed Casino and White Tower.”

Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South PromenadeDevelopers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade
Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade
Hide Ad

Water company United Utilities, which has water tanks beneath the site, has withdrawn its objection but recommended a further assessment is undertaken.

The Pleasure Beach has objected, saying the area is “already saturated with takeaways” and warning the scheme would damage existing businesses.

The site, between Withnell Road and Osborne Road, was previously home to the Carnesky’s Ghost Train, operated by the council.

Hide Ad

Southbeach Streetfood says its application is for a sit-in experience – not a takeaway – with entertainment and food concessions including Korean, Mexican and Thai.

Related topics:BIDBlackpool CouncilBlackpoolUnited Utilities