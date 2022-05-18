Amelia Morris, Grace Ryan and Madeline Bell were set a challenge to help raise funds towards seven new canoes for their unit, with their activity based around the theme of 70 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

So they hit upon this unusual post box challenge and will set out on Friday, May 27.

Their route, which is just over 16 miles, will begin at Starr Gate, Blackpool and end just past Rossall Beach in Cleveleys.

Three Blackpool Sea Cadets are running and cycling to 70 post boxes across the Fylde Coast to raise money for new canoes. Pictured are Amelia Morris, Grace Ryan and Madeline Bell.

To add to the challenge, they intend to take a photo with each post box in the shortest amount of time possible – and will also run part of the route.

The girls are all big supporters of Blackpool Sea Cadets Unit, which is based on the corner of Devonshire Road and Red Bank Road in Bispham and led by Commanding Officer Kay Jackson.

The unit is currently trying to raise £10,000 for the new canoes and other cadets are similarly trying to raise funds on the theme of 70.

One cadet litter-picking for 70 minutes, whilst a member of staff is running 70 miles and another cadet is attempting 70 taekwondo kicks within a minute!

Amelia, 17, of Bispham Road, Bispham, who is a Leading Cadet, said: “Joining the Sea Cadets was probably the best thing I have do so far, the activities are brilliant.

"I’ve been on the square rig ship Royalist, learnt First Aid and done things I would never have had the chance to otherwise, and I’ve made some great friends.

"We all wanted to give something back to the unit and thought this would be a good way to raise funds for the new canoes.”

Madeline, 16, who is formerly from Blackpool but now lives in Warton, and Blackpool girl Grace, also 16, have been gathering sponsors along with Amelia, and they have so far raised £160.

Their cycle trip will take them past post boxes in Blackpool, Bispham and Cleveleys.