A special event is being held tomorrow in Blackpool- all to celebrate milk!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The School and Nursery Milk Alliance (SNMA), a UK-wide coalition of organisations from the health, education, early years, and dairy sectors, is teaming up with Blackpool Local Authority this week to host a special event celebrating World School Milk Day .

What is World School Milk Day?

World School Milk Day is a global initiative that shines a spotlight on the importance of milk in children’s health, wellbeing, and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Observed around the world and backed by the United Nations, World School Milk Day is a chance to recognise milk as a simple, affordable way to support children’s development.

It also helps raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating habits starting from early childhood.

Blackpool is to celebrate UN-backed World School Milk Day 2025 | Alex Green on Pexels

What is the celebratory event?

Taking place on Wednesday, September 24 in Blackpool, the event will bring together local schoolchildren, Members of Parliament, and members of the media for a morning of interactive, educational fun.

The celebration will feature a guest appearance from beloved children’s TV presenter Ben Faulks (Mr. Bloom), who will lead storytelling and activities designed to inspire healthy habits and nutritional awareness among young children

Why is the event so important?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the day is focused on celebration, organisers say it also comes at a time when there is growing national interest in how nutrition supports children’s development and learning.

Recent reports and government initiatives, including breakfast club pilots and wider work on school food standards, have highlighted milk as one of the few recommended drinks in schools due to its benefits for dental health and cognitive performance.

What has been said about the event?

Jon Thornes, Chairman of the SNMA, said: “Milk is a small daily ritual with big benefits.

“Whether it’s supporting concentration in the classroom or helping children form lifelong healthy habits, milk has a valuable role to play in the school day, particularly in the early years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“World School Milk Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate something simple, nutritious and accessible and to remind schools, families, and communities how small daily choices can make a big difference to children’s health and learning.”