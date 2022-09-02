Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ROC Garden Blackpool project has been named as the winner of the Wickes Community Programme competition, a new prize fund established this year by the home and garden improvement chain.

Nurseries, community gardens and charities were invited to apply for the cash prize, intended to create a material difference to community spaces in need of funding, and hundreds applied.

The ROC, based on the Wall Street trading estate, helps to empower unemployed people in Blackpool by training them as volunteers to become proficient gardeners.

The team from ROC Garden Blackpool, after their win. Left to right : Mary Greenwood Secretary of the Friends of Bridge Farm Recreation Park, James Baker ROC Garden Project, Danny Bowles Wickes Blackpool store operation manager, Neal Brookes Labour councillor for Hawes Side Ward, Dan Walsh Blackpool store manager. Photo: Alice Mercer

The aim is to transform overgrown gardens in the area, whilst building the skills and confidence of the volunteers to move them closer or into paid employment.

ROC works with a huge range of council owned garden spaces as well as over 500 residents within the Blackpool community.

Having successfully placed eight in every 10 of its volunteers each year back into paid employment, the aim is to continue to increase this number each year.

James Baker, Team Leader at the ROC Garden Project

The organisation, one several ROC schemes across the country, now wants to use the to develop its own small and sustainable recycling complex.

James Baker, team leader at the ROC Garden Project, said: "Having begun working with ROC as a volunteer myself, I am a first-hand example of how much impact this organisation can have.

"It’s been amazing to see the positive difference ROC has had and continues to have on the community.

“This £10,000 is a game changing amount of money and one that will enable us to transform some spaces in Blackpool that will benefit the community.”

ROC’s planned recycling complex is aimed at reducing the amount of waste that needs to be taken away, creating a base for reusing and recycling garden materials for the benefit of the community – and creating even more opportunities for volunteers to learn new skills.

The competition’s judging panel including celebrity Kimberley Walsh, TV presenter and singer turned DIY enthusiast, and community investment business Neighbourly.

Panel member Sarah Cooke, from Neighbourly, said: “It was tough selecting a winner but the ROC really won us over.”