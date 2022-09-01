How you can help Blackpool Foodbank by donating items at Seasiders matches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, supported by Blackpool Supporters’ Trust (BST), builds on the collection facility trialled earlier this year, which encouraged fans to donate items for Blackpool Food Bank.

Committed to making a substantial contribution of non-perishable products to kick-off the Food Hub, Utilita Energy will power the service for the duration of its long-term sponsorship partnership with the Seasiders.

Utilita’s own charitable trust, Utilita Giving, strives for the relief of food and fuel poverty across the UK and it says that, as the cost of living continues to rise, it is a critical time to support those in the wider community. .

Donation points are at two locations around the ground from an hour before kick-off

Jem Maidment, chief marketing officer at Utilita and trustee of Utilita Giving, said: “Utilita Giving was launched very recently and the Utilita Food Hub is exactly the type of initiative we strive to be a part of.

“Although we have only just kicked off this partnership with Blackpool, I can already see a promising road ahead.

“The club boasts incredible links with the local community – a strength we will utilise and continue to build on.”

Donations are welcome at every Saturday home match at Bloomfield Road.

Two drop-off collection points for Blackpool Food Bank are in operation for matches – one at the Education Community Centre (North Stand, opposite the Stan Mortensen statue) and another at the Armfield Club in Bloomfield Road – from an hour before kick-off.

Staff members from Utilita’s Energy Hub store in Blackburn support all matchday collections through the season.

Blackpool Food Bank is a registered Charity that helps individuals and families across the Fylde Coast, offering a full-time distribution centre that supplies food to more than 70 front-line services supporting those in need.

It’s founder and chairman Neil Reid said: “This matchday incentive at Blackpool is very welcome indeed.

The Utilita team at the recent home match against Bristol City.

"Without the contributions of organisatioins and individuals we couldn’t do what we do and this is a great way for people to donate – and very timely considering the rising cost of living everyone is facing.”