News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool RNLI called out to reports that someone had 'potentially jumped off Central Pier'

Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called out after reports that someone had ‘potentially’ jumped off Central Pier.

By Richard Hunt
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 2:25 pm

The crew was called out at 5.15pm yesterday evening (Friday September 3) but just as the inshore vessel was about to launch, the crew were informed that the person was out of the water.

The RNLI reported: “Our volunteers were called out at 17:15 this evening to reports of person that had potentially jumped of Central Pier.

Read More

Read More
Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2022: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen switches on the ...
Blackpool RNLI's inshore lifeboat

Most Popular

"Just as the crew were about to launch the inshore lifeboat, it was confirmed that the person was out of the water.

"The crew went down to see if any medical attention was required. All safe and well.”

Blackpool Council Beach Patrol team were at the scene but were not able to comment at this time.

RNLIBlackpoolCentral Pier