Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew was called out at 5.15pm yesterday evening (Friday September 3) but just as the inshore vessel was about to launch, the crew were informed that the person was out of the water.

The RNLI reported: “Our volunteers were called out at 17:15 this evening to reports of person that had potentially jumped of Central Pier.

Blackpool RNLI's inshore lifeboat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Just as the crew were about to launch the inshore lifeboat, it was confirmed that the person was out of the water.

"The crew went down to see if any medical attention was required. All safe and well.”