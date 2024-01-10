Blackpool revealed to have one of the highest unemployment rates in England
and live on Freeview channel 276
The experts at Make My Blinds have carried out research to reveal the areas of England with the highest unemployment figures and average working hours.
Blackpool has a 5.2 per cent unemployment rate – the ninth highest in England.
Birmingham ranked the highest with a 7.8 per cent unemployment rate.
The top 10 areas of England with the highest unemployment rates are:
Birmingham – 7.8 per cent.
South Tyneside – 7.6 per cent.
Wolverhampton – 7.2 per cent.
Slough – 6.5 per cent.
Manchester – 5.8 per cent.
Walsall – 5.8 per cent.
Luton – 5.6 per cent.
Croydon – 5.4 per cent.
Bradford – 5.2 per cent.
Blackpool – 5.2 per cent.
In August last year estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed 19,342 people aged 16 to 64 in Blackpool were classed as 'economically inactive' as of March – defined as out of work and not recently searching for a job.