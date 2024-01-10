New research has revealed the areas in England with the highest unemployment rates and Blackpool features on the list.

The experts at Make My Blinds have carried out research to reveal the areas of England with the highest unemployment figures and average working hours.

Blackpool has a 5.2 per cent unemployment rate – the ninth highest in England.

Birmingham ranked the highest with a 7.8 per cent unemployment rate.

The top 10 areas of England with the highest unemployment rates are:

Birmingham – 7.8 per cent.

South Tyneside – 7.6 per cent.

Wolverhampton – 7.2 per cent.

Slough – 6.5 per cent.

Manchester – 5.8 per cent.

Walsall – 5.8 per cent.

Luton – 5.6 per cent.

Croydon – 5.4 per cent.

Bradford – 5.2 per cent.

Blackpool – 5.2 per cent.