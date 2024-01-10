A charity has warned that as many as one in ten Brits might have liver damage, due to obesity and heavy drinking.

New figures released by the British Liver Trust reveal that one in ten of the people who had a scan at the charity’s Love Your Liver roadshow in the North West in 2023 had signs of possible liver damage.

The Love Your Liver roadshow travels across the UK to help members of the public check their liver health. Attendees can take an online screening test to assess whether they are at risk and then have a liver scan to spot any signs of damage on the liver.

In 2023, the British Liver Trust took their roadshow to over 20 locations across the UK scanning over 2000 people. Almost 10 per cent of attendees had liver scans that revealed potential indicators of liver disease

In the North West 11,625 people were admitted to hospital with liver disease in 2021/22. 90 per cent of these hospital admissions could have prevented as the majority of liver disease is caused by excess weight and diet or drinking too much alcohol.

Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “Liver disease develops silently with no signs or symptoms. At the moment, three quarters of people are diagnosed with cirrhosis at a point when it is too late for effective treatment.

“People therefore often don’t realise they have a problem until the damage is irreversible. However, if found early damage can be halted and sometimes reversed.”

She added: “The numbers of people found to have possible liver damage at our roadshows is particularly shocking because our roadshow is not specifically targeting people at risk. It allows anyone who happens to be in the town a chance to find out more about liver disease and to have a free non-invasive scan. Liver disease is therefore likely to affect far more people than previously thought.”

What are the signs to look out for?

Tiredness and weakness

Itchy skin.

Loss of sex drive.

Feeling of being sick.

Reduced appetite.

Weight loss.

Yellow eyes.

Yellow skin aka jaundice.

January is Love Your Liver Awareness month, which is devoted to promoting good liver health and the prevention of liver disease.

The British Liver Trust is calling for every adult in the UK to make a pledge in 2024 to improve their liver health by having a break from alcohol, taking on a fitness challenge, reducing sugar intake, ditching processed foods or eating 5-a-day.

You can take the pledge HERE.