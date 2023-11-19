A new study has revealed that the people of Blackpool are the third most hopeful to win the lottery in the UK.

The study, conducted by bingo industry experts at BestNewBingoSites, analysed Google search data to establish which UK cities are the most hopeful for winning the lottery. The research looked at Google searches from each city, using a list of 114 popular search terms people tend to use when wanting to win the lottery. Popular search terms range from 'how to win the lottery' to 'six lucky numbers to win the lottery'.

Blackpool ranked third with an average of 38,194 searches for hopes on winning the lottery per 100,000 people.

Sunderland topped the list of UK cities seeking to win the lottery, with a monthly average of 44,871 searches per 100,000 residents. Residents are searching to win the lottery 253 per cent more than those who live in Cambridge, which ranked the lowest out of all UK cities.

Dundee placed fourth on the list, with every 100,000 residents searching for how to win the lottery 35,322 times a month on average. Dundee is the only Scottish city in the top 10, with the second-highest Scottish city, Glasgow, placing 12th on the list.

Doncaster, which has the second most significant population of the top 10, ranked fifth for UK cities trying to make the most effort to win the lottery, with an average of 35,278 monthly searches per 100,000 people. In 2022, a ticket purchased in Doncaster hit the jackpot in the EuroMillions draw on the 21st of January; however, the mystery winner failed to claim their prize before the 180-day deadline.

Wigan followed closely behind in sixth place with 34,752 searches per 100,000 residents. The people of Wigan are more hopeful of winning the lottery by 70% more than those in its neighbouring city, Manchester.

Birkenhead is the seventh UK city searching to win the lottery, with 34,191 searches per 1000,000 people. On the 24th of August, residents in the postcode of CH41 0DD in Birkenhead, who play the Postcode Lottery were announced as a daily £1,000 winner.

Landing in eighth place is Wrexham, with the smallest population of the top 10 ranked, with 33,912 searches a month on average per 100,000 people. Wrexham is the only Welsh city to make it to the top 10, and the residents are searching to win the lottery by 60% more than the capital of Wales, Cardiff, which landed 65th on the list of all UK cities.

The ninth spot belongs to Liverpool, which has the most significant population of the top 10, with 33,857 searches on average per 100,000 residents. Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Mansfield, with 33,747 searches on average per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the scale is Cambridge, Oxford and London, the top three UK cities that are the least seemingly concerned about winning the lottery.

A spokesperson for BestNewBingoSites commented on the findings: "It's fascinating to find out which UK cities are dreaming of winning big in the lottery, and it's interesting to note the north and south divide of England in the results, such as the top 3 most hopeful cities being Sunderland, Hull and Blackpool whilst Cambridge, Oxford and London are the least concerned about winning the lottery.

"According to the EuroMillions winner statistics, the 17th of November is the luckiest day to win the lottery in the year, with a huge 20 jackpot winners, followed by the 8th of February, which has had 16 lucky jackpot winners."

