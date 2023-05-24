Audrey Mosson was aged just 15 when she was crowned Railway Queen of Great Britain leading to an invitation to travel to the USSR to meet Russian railway workers in March 1936.

In Moscow, she was a delegate at the Women’s International Day celebrations, where she met Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

The blue plaque dedicated to Audrey Mosson

Audrey was also only the second VIP, and the first female, to switch on Blackpool Illuminations in August 1935.

Now her achievements have been formally recognised after Coun Kath Benson undertook one of her final engagements as Blackpool Mayor to unveil a plaque in Audrey’s memory.

With the help of Blackpool Civic Trust, it has been installed on a wall at The Mayfair Hotel on Lonsdale Road where Audrey lived with her family.

Her father worked for the railways, which led to his daughter becoming the 10th Railway Queen whose role was to be an ambassador for the industry.

Family members at the unveiling

Her story was brought to light by children’s author Susan Brownrigg who has sponsored the plaque along with members of Audrey’s family, some of whom travelled from as far as Canada to witness the unveiling of the tribute to Audrey who died in 2009, aged 88.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, said: “I hadn’t previously heard of Audrey Mosson and the more I read, the more I found out she was a truly remarkable girl.

“She was only 15 and she was representing the railway workers of Great Britain.

“This took her to Russia for an international conference where she met Joseph Stalin.

Coun Kath Benson unveiling the plaque

“I hope the blue plaque will encourage more people to read about what Audrey did, and also have a look at the other blue plaques in the town.

“They are one of the best ways to commemorate good work and the variety of people who have done remarkable things in their lives.”

A professional dancer, Audrey made her stage debut performing with the Blackpool Tower’s Children’s Ballet.

