Blue plaque for Blackpool Queen

Audrey Mosson, who was the first female and second VIP to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations will be honoured with a blue plaque at her former home

Audrey lived at the Mayfair Hotel at 2A Lonsdale Road with her family, where the blue plaque will be unveiled by the Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool on Saturday May 20 at 11am.

The blue plaque has been produced with the assistance of the Blackpool Civic Trust and is sponsored by Audrey Mosson's family and the children's author Susan Brownrigg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Susan Brownrigg, who nominated Audrey Mosson for a blue plaque, explained: “I first learned about Audrey Mosson while researching my children's book, Gracie Fairshaw and the Mysterious Guest which is set in 1930s Blackpool.

Audrey Mosson, who was the first female and second VIP to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations will be honoured with a blue plaque at her former home

“I came across a list of people who had switched on the Blackpool Lights – and second to perform the honour was Audrey and she was just 15 years old! I was intrigued!

“Using the microfiche newspaper archives at Central Library I scoured old copies of the Blackpool Gazette and uncovered a fascinating story...

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 1935 the Mayor of Blackpool, Alderman George Whittaker, was supposed to turn on the Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, in a fabulous twist of fate, just days before the event he had a special appointment in his diary. He was to officially meet Audrey - who had recently been crowned 10th Railway Queen of Great Britain in front of a crowd of thousands at Belle Vue, Manchester – in the Mayor's Parlour.”

Audrey Mosson, who was the first female and second VIP to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations will be honoured with a blue plaque at her former home

Alderman Whittaker told the Gazette that on meeting Audrey he asked her to take his place: Miss Mosson is a charming girl, with a frank and vivacious disposition - and I thought it would be very appropriate for this to be her first official duty as Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night itself, Audrey wore her Railway Queen blue velvet gown and cape with gold tassels along with the chain of office and tiara.

She addressed the large crowd gathered in front of the Town Hall, giving a timely speech. I hope the Blackpool Illuminations will illuminate the path of peace which the League of Nations is so nobly following on behalf of all young people throughout the world. May they symbolise industrial and international peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of her duties, Audrey Mosson was also invited to travel to the USSR on a peace trip to meet Russian railway workers. In Moscow, she was a delegate at the Women's International Day celebrations, where she met Joseph Stalin. She was presented with a gold coupling to add to her chain of office and Lenin's widow gifted her a set of Matryoshka dolls.

A professional dancer, Audrey made her stage debut performing with the Blackpool Tower’s Children’s Ballet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1985, Audrey Mosson was invited to repeat her duties alongside that year’s switch-on host, actress Joanna Lumley – 50 years after she first pressed the button!

Susan Brownrigg added: “I was so full of admiration for what Audrey achieved at such a young age that I proposed a blue plaque in her honour to the Civic Trust. Once approved, Audrey's family were delighted to join me in sponsoring the blue plaque.”

A representative for Audrey Mosson’s family added: “The family is very proud of our mum's achievements in life, and absolutely thrilled that she is being recognized and remembered through the placement of this plaque. We would also like to thank Mrs Susan Brownrigg and all her amazing efforts putting this wonderful event in motion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Humble, Chairman of the Blackpool Civic Trust, added that she was pleased to support Susan Brownrigg in obtaining a Blue Plaque to the amazing achievements of Audrey Mosson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Audrey's family will be in attendance at the unveiling ceremony, some of whom are travelling from Canada for the special event.Also present will be Susan Brownrigg, author and Joan Humble, Chairman of the Blackpool Civic Trust.

Representatives of the press are most welcome to attend the unveiling at 11am, Saturday May 20 at 2A Lonsdale Road, Blackpool.Useful information:

Audrey Mosson was born 1st September, 1920. She died, aged 88, 3rd September 2009.

Audrey Mosson lived at the Mayfair Hotel, Lonsdale Road with her family, including two sisters. Her mother looked after the hotel and owned three ladies' gowns shops. Her father was a station master. Audrey and her two sisters featured in the news again, when all three women married on the same day.Railway Queens were nominated to represent the industry at a series of engagements. Daughters of railway workers aged between 14 and 16 could apply.Audrey was crowned 10th Railway Queen at a pageant at Belle Vue, Manchester, in front of 70,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blue Plaque reads: