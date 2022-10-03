And in another feather for Blackpool’s cap, the finals are to be held in the new state-of-the art, purpose-built Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, which has been hailed as a symbol of investment in Lancashire.

The awards for 2022 will now see around 65 businesses from across Lancashire progressing to the next stage of the competition in 21 categories.

Organised by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s tourist board and destination management organisation, these awards give a vital platform to tourism endeavours in the county and celebrate the area’s very best.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 will be held on Tuesday February 7, 2023 and will bring together 400 guests from across Lancashire’s leisure and hospitality industry as well as guests and stakeholders.

The latest Blackpool finalists, announced today (Monday October 3) include Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool’s spectacular Christmas village with ice skating rink, artificial snow, festive tram rides and the 260ft Star Flyer, which was included in the ‘large event’ category.

Included the ‘small event’ category are the British Country Music Festival, staged last month at the Winter Gardens, and the Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said of this year’s awards: “To see so many quality events returning after the last two years and entering the awards is true testament to the determination of the industry to bounce back.

“The Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre is the first major building development to happen on the Winter Gardens complex since the construction of the Opera House in 1939.

"The level of investment which has gone into the facility, leading the way for even bigger conferences and exhibitions to take place right here in Lancashire, is incredible and we are excited to be holding the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 there.”

Announcing their support as Destination Sponsor, Visit Blackpool, Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted that the Lancashire Tourism Awards are coming back to Blackpool, the UK’s most popular seaside destination.