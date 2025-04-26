Blackpool Police concerned for the welfare of a missing 68-year-old from Fleetwood
The force say they are “concerned for [the] wellbeing” of David Hampson, 68, who was last seen on Westhead Walk, Fleetwood at approximately 10:20am on Friday, April 25.
David has links to Fleetwood, Poulton, Cleveleys, Blackpool and Cumbria.
He is 5ft 11in tall with a bald head and thinning hair at the sides, and he speaks with a North West accent.
David was last seen wearing a dark blue Manchester City jumper with a crest on the left of the chest, a ruck sack with a dark jacket hung over it, and black Dr Martens boots (size 10-10.5).
The above image on the left shows David in the outfit mentioned above that he was last seen in.
A police spokesperson said: “If you see David, please do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings of David, please call 999.If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 432 of 25th April 2025. “
