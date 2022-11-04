With Blackpool Illuminations staying on until January and the tourist season being extended, what better way to ensure fun-seekers can have still more fun than by keeping the amusement park going for longer.

How is Blackpool Pleasure Beach season being extended?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is extending its season with Winter Weekends.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, often called the UK’s most ride-intensive amusement park, will be open for Winter Weekends every weekend from Saturday November 5 until Sunday November 27, to coincide with the Illuminations extension.

The park will be fully open so its impressive line up of rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and family favourites such as the Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland will be open for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Top rides include the ICON, the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster and well as the UK’s tallest coaster, The Big One, which offers high-speed drops and breath-taking views.

What else is happening?

The park’s Christmas Grotto will be opening from November 26 as part of the extended season.

Families can visit the magical Grotto, visit Santa and receive a gift too.

Guests booking an eTicket for any Winter Weekend date can add a visit to the Grotto, on any date, as a £12.99 supplement.

The park’s Adventure Golf is getting a seasonal makeover from Saturday November 26 with Christmas trees and festive lighting.

The course will be open until Saturday December 24.

As with the Christmas Grotto, guests booking an eTicket for a Winter Weekend date can also add a game of Festive Adventure Golf as a supplement for a discounted rate of £10 per person.

What they say

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said of the Winter Weekends: “We are really excited to be keeping the park open longer this year with our Winter Weekends.

"Blackpool Pleasure Beach really is a magical place to be in winter when the evenings are darker and our lights shine brighter.

"The Christmas Grotto is always really popular with families and we are delighted to be able to invite little ones to meet Father Christmas.”

