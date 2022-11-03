The two bands will performing in the resort as part of a tour of top grass roots music venues across the UK.

They are due to play at the Waterloo, on the corner of Central Drive and Waterloo Road, on Sunday November 13, from 8pm.

The tour takes in just eight dates, including high profile venues such as Camden’s iconic Electric Ballroom, the Old Woollen in Leeds and the O2 Ritz in Manchester.

Soul Asylum are best known in the UK for their 1993 hit ‘Runaway Train’ which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song and was a major British hit.

The powerful and poignant song became one of the defining videos of the MTV era and was also credited with changing the lives of 21 missing children it helped reunite with their families.

Their album 1992 album ‘Grave Dancers Union’, featuring ‘Runaway Train’ and the 1995 follow-up Let Your Dim Light Shine, both went platinum.

They are still known for being one of the hardest working bands on the rock scene

Appearing with them are alternative punk rockers Everclear who, since forming in 1992, have enjoyed a lengthy and successful career, spanning eleven studio releases including hit albums ‘Sparkle And Fade’ and 1998 Grammy-nominated ‘So Much For The Afterglow’.

The hit singles ‘Santa Monica’ and ‘Father Of Mine, catapulted the band to mainstream success.

Waterloo boss Ian Fletcher said: “It’s a testament to how far we’ve come that we are among a small group of select grass roots venues hosting these two great American bands.

"I think one reason is that we have made a name for ourselves for offering a really great welcome to all our bands, whoever they are, and treating them well when they come here.”

Ian said that although the Waterloo had come back from the brink after a torrid time during the Covid pandemic, the business was still not out of the woods.

He said: “We still struggle from day to day.

"Just when Covid has been pushed to the sidelines, we have these awful gas and electric bill rises.

"These are tough times for our country, but you’ve got to keep going.”