News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Blackpool plays host to its first ever Asian Festival as gathering celebrates one of the Hindu gods - Lord Krishna

Blackpool seafront played host to the town’s first ever Asian Festival as a huge crowd came together for a new community event.
By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

For the first time in the history of the town, a get-together was staged celebrating one of the Hindu Gods - Lord Krishna.

In spite of windy conditions and rough seas, there was an impressive turn-out for the event, with hundreds of people from various background coming together to celebrate life of Krishna with fun, dance, laughter, dress up, henna, krishna hats, sweets and much more.

Read More
New £6 million Common Edge Community Sports Village in Blackpool is officially l...
Bollywood style dancers at Blackpool's first ever Asian festivalBollywood style dancers at Blackpool's first ever Asian festival
Bollywood style dancers at Blackpool's first ever Asian festival
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event, staged on Sunday July 2, was organised by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society.

Chirag Khajuria, Chair of the Society said: “Asian Festival is the start of something special within Blackpool and fylde coast, giving people a platform to understand our culture and traditions.

"It is my firm belief that the only way to build a cohesive society is by educating one other and building a better understanding of each other’s beliefs.

“The event is designed to integrate people together, building a stronger bond within the communities of Blackpool and Fylde coast.

Blackpool's first ever Asian Festival proved a great successBlackpool's first ever Asian Festival proved a great success
Blackpool's first ever Asian Festival proved a great success
Hide Ad

“The festival focused on the teachings of Lord Krishna and how Hindus can use it in their everyday life.

Hide Ad

“By showcasing a few glimpses of Lord Krishna’s life, we have aimed to promote friendship, respect, kindness and many more lessons that make our life more fulfilling.”

The festival included dance, music, henna, Sari dressing, dhol playing and much more.

Attending the event was Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Gillian Campbell, who said said: “As a first ever Asian Event in Blackpool, I would hope it will go from strength to strength and help integrate different

Depiction of Baby Krishna at Blackpool's Asian FestivalDepiction of Baby Krishna at Blackpool's Asian Festival
Depiction of Baby Krishna at Blackpool's Asian Festival

communities together.”

Hide Ad

Fylde coast Hindu Society thanked the National Lottery for partly funding the event.

The Society is run by volunteers whose aim is to promote cohesion between different communities.

Related topics:BlackpoolFylde