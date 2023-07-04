For the first time in the history of the town, a get-together was staged celebrating one of the Hindu Gods - Lord Krishna.

In spite of windy conditions and rough seas, there was an impressive turn-out for the event, with hundreds of people from various background coming together to celebrate life of Krishna with fun, dance, laughter, dress up, henna, krishna hats, sweets and much more.

Bollywood style dancers at Blackpool's first ever Asian festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, staged on Sunday July 2, was organised by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society.

Chirag Khajuria, Chair of the Society said: “Asian Festival is the start of something special within Blackpool and fylde coast, giving people a platform to understand our culture and traditions.

"It is my firm belief that the only way to build a cohesive society is by educating one other and building a better understanding of each other’s beliefs.

“The event is designed to integrate people together, building a stronger bond within the communities of Blackpool and Fylde coast.

Blackpool's first ever Asian Festival proved a great success

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival focused on the teachings of Lord Krishna and how Hindus can use it in their everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By showcasing a few glimpses of Lord Krishna’s life, we have aimed to promote friendship, respect, kindness and many more lessons that make our life more fulfilling.”

The festival included dance, music, henna, Sari dressing, dhol playing and much more.

Attending the event was Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Gillian Campbell, who said said: “As a first ever Asian Event in Blackpool, I would hope it will go from strength to strength and help integrate different

Depiction of Baby Krishna at Blackpool's Asian Festival

communities together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde coast Hindu Society thanked the National Lottery for partly funding the event.