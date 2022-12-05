Blackpool Pier owner Peter Sedgewick says efforts have been made to combat the huge numbers of birds gathering on and underneath North Pier. Sea birds, in particular, have been linked to localised pollution by the Environment Agency

Peter Sedgewick says the pier company has made great efforts in recent years to deal with the number of seagulls, pigeons and huge numbers of starlings – but says it is hard to stop them coming.

Blackpool North – the beach opposite the Blackpool Tower between North and Central Pier – failed to meet the grade in testing for bacterial water pollution by the Environment Agency last week.

The tests proved such a concern that bathers were advised not to swim in the sea there.

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, expressed disappointment at the findings after a string of impressing results in tests since 2015, the year in which the EA began to require water companies to install monitors at bathing water sites, capturing data on sewage discharge.

And she added: “The Environment Agency has provided DNA evidence that means we are confident that this is a localised issue caused by seabirds.

“The samples are taken close to North Pier where we know that seabirds congregate both underneath the pier and as a result of people leaving food on the Spanish steps.

“We will be speaking to the RSPB and pier owners as a matter of urgency to see what steps can be taken ahead of the next samples being taken in May.”

Mr Sedgewick, who owns all three piers via the Blackpool Pier Company Ltd, said: “We don’t want these birds any more than anyone else, because they do make such a mess.

"We have done all we can to try and discourage them but you have to be careful because whatever you try, there are always people protesting that you’re being unfair to the birds.

"We’ve spent money on dummy eagles and put them all over the place but it didn’t work.

"We thought about various kinds of fencing but it wasn’t practical. We’ve just learnt to live with them now.”

